Felice Capasso brings award-winning mixology to The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli this February

The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort will host World Class Global Bartender of the Year 2025, Felice Capasso, for an exclusive Tastemaker Series collaboration from 4–5 February. The partnership further strengthens the resort’s position as a destination for discerning travellers seeking craftsmanship, cultural depth, and refined experiences.

Located on a private island in the Dhaalu Atoll, The St. Regis Maldives has established a contemporary interpretation of island glamour. Its signature villas include some of the most coveted accommodations in the Indian Ocean, notably the John Jacob Astor Estate—one of the Maldives’ largest overwater residences—and the tranquil, beachfront Caroline Astor Estate. Each estate offers generous living spaces, expansive pools, and panoramic views, reflecting the resort’s dedication to elevated, residential-style luxury.

Within this sophisticated environment, The Whale Bar—an iconic overwater structure—will serve as the setting for Capasso’s arrival. As evening falls, the venue will adopt a vibrant Latin-inspired ambience, where guests will enjoy family-style small plates, bespoke cocktails, and rare vintages on tap while the sunset illuminates the lagoon. In this atmospheric setting, Capasso will unveil an exclusive cocktail menu for his bar takeover, blending classical technique with modern creativity.

On the following day, the resort will host an intimate Masterclass led by Capasso, centred on rum. The session will explore the spirit’s history, its regional expressions, and the narrative approach that distinguishes exceptional mixology. His expertise—rooted in precision, intuition, and storytelling—offers guests a rare opportunity to engage with a leading figure in the global bar industry.

This collaboration forms part of the resort’s ongoing Tastemaker Series, which brings influential creators and innovators to the island. By welcoming talents such as Felice Capasso, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort continues to craft immersive, evocative experiences that embody the distinctive spirit of St. Regis.