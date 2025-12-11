Drink
Felice Capasso brings award-winning mixology to The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli this February
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort will host World Class Global Bartender of the Year 2025, Felice Capasso, for an exclusive Tastemaker Series collaboration from 4–5 February. The partnership further strengthens the resort’s position as a destination for discerning travellers seeking craftsmanship, cultural depth, and refined experiences.
Located on a private island in the Dhaalu Atoll, The St. Regis Maldives has established a contemporary interpretation of island glamour. Its signature villas include some of the most coveted accommodations in the Indian Ocean, notably the John Jacob Astor Estate—one of the Maldives’ largest overwater residences—and the tranquil, beachfront Caroline Astor Estate. Each estate offers generous living spaces, expansive pools, and panoramic views, reflecting the resort’s dedication to elevated, residential-style luxury.
Within this sophisticated environment, The Whale Bar—an iconic overwater structure—will serve as the setting for Capasso’s arrival. As evening falls, the venue will adopt a vibrant Latin-inspired ambience, where guests will enjoy family-style small plates, bespoke cocktails, and rare vintages on tap while the sunset illuminates the lagoon. In this atmospheric setting, Capasso will unveil an exclusive cocktail menu for his bar takeover, blending classical technique with modern creativity.
On the following day, the resort will host an intimate Masterclass led by Capasso, centred on rum. The session will explore the spirit’s history, its regional expressions, and the narrative approach that distinguishes exceptional mixology. His expertise—rooted in precision, intuition, and storytelling—offers guests a rare opportunity to engage with a leading figure in the global bar industry.
This collaboration forms part of the resort’s ongoing Tastemaker Series, which brings influential creators and innovators to the island. By welcoming talents such as Felice Capasso, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort continues to craft immersive, evocative experiences that embody the distinctive spirit of St. Regis.
Sun Siyam Olhuveli unveils Milano, Olive Bar and Crust & Flame on Dream Island
Sun Siyam Olhuveli has introduced three new dining and social venues on its Dream Island — Milano, Olive Bar, and Crust & Flame — each conceptualised by the award-winning Studio Sixty7. Together, the venues bring a contemporary expression of coastal European style to the Maldives, blending refined design, effortless island living, and a sense of community that positions Dream Island as the resort’s newest lifestyle and entertainment hub.
Milano – An Italian Soul with a Front-Row Kitchen
Milano celebrates the warmth and generosity of Italian dining, presented through a coastal aesthetic that feels both relaxed and refined. The open kitchen serves as the heart of the restaurant, where guests can watch chefs craft handmade pasta, simmer traditional sauces, and prepare wood-fired dishes. The experience is intimate and engaging, reflecting the sincerity of Italian cooking.
Studio Sixty7 designed the space with an olive-green palette, arched features, textured off-white plaster, linen drapery, and sculpted timber furnishings. Deep green crittall-style glazing adds a quiet elegance, while patterned floors create a gentle visual rhythm. As evening falls, woven pendant lights warm the room, making Milano ideal for leisurely lunches and romantic dinners. Every design detail balances Italian flair with Maldivian tranquillity.
Olive Bar – The New Entertainment Pulse
At the centre of Dream Island’s social energy, Olive Bar offers a refreshed take on family entertainment, hosting nightly performances from acoustic musicians and cultural acts to lively DJ sets. By day, it provides a relaxed lounge environment; by night, it transforms into a vibrant social hub.
The bar’s design embraces coastal openness, featuring timber shutters, adaptable lounge seating, abundant greenery, and natural textures that reflect Studio Sixty7’s craftsmanship-driven approach. Gentle ambient lighting completes the atmosphere, creating a welcoming setting for conversation, laughter, and shared experiences.
Crust & Flame – Casual, Beachside, and Comfort-Driven
Crust & Flame offers a relaxed beachside dining experience centred around artisanal brick-oven pizzas and contemporary light dishes. Its striking emerald-and-sage terrazzo pizza oven serves as the visual anchor of the venue, glowing subtly in natural light as chefs prepare fresh creations throughout the day.
Muted olive and white tiles, moss-toned upholstery, and dark timber seating create a coastal trattoria feel, while maintaining a distinctly Maldivian beach ambience — toes in the sand, ocean breeze drifting through the space, and a focus on simple, well-crafted comfort food.
Reflecting on the creative direction, Lee McNichol, Co-founder of Studio Sixty7, noted that the aim was to craft spaces that feel like a gentle exhale — warm, textured, softly lit, and subtly inspired by European coastal landscapes. Co-founder Jose Rivero added that the intention was to build venues that feel lived-in and soulful, where guests naturally settle into the experience rather than simply dine or watch a performance.
Hassan Adil, General Manager of Sun Siyam Olhuveli, commented: “Our vision for Dream Island was to create a place where guests immediately feel the rhythm of island life — relaxed, social, and full of positive energy. Milano, Olive Bar, and Crust & Flame each offer something distinct, yet together they form a cohesive atmosphere that encourages connection and enjoyment. It is Olhuveli at its most effortless and playful.”
With the launch of these venues, Dream Island evolves into a dynamic culinary and social destination where design, flavour, and ambience come together seamlessly. This development reflects Sun Siyam Olhuveli’s continued journey toward contemporary lifestyle hospitality, grounded in the warmth and authenticity of Maldivian service.
Sun Siyam Olhuveli now offers more than twenty restaurants and bars across its islands, ensuring an ever-diverse dining landscape shaped by creativity, global influence, and the joy of island living.
VARU by Atmosphere unveils Teppanyaki Over Water and Cellar at NÜ
Celebrating the spirit of modern Maldivian hospitality, VARU by Atmosphere has expanded its culinary offering with two new dining venues: Teppanyaki Over Water and Cellar at NÜ. Designed for both first-time and returning guests seeking authentic, inventive experiences, the additions broaden the resort’s gastronomic landscape.
At Teppanyaki Over Water, seasoned chefs transform the art of teppan grilling into a live culinary performance above the lagoon. Premium seafood, wagyu and sushi are prepared with precision and flair, complemented by sake cocktails and fine soju. The speciality restaurant delivers dishes straight from the grill to the plate, in an ambience that reflects the spirit of Japanese hospitality.
As sunset draws over the Indian Ocean, Cellar at NÜ offers an elegant overwater wine-degustation lounge where evenings unfold with sophistication. Guests can explore rare vintages and special selections paired with curated chocolate, cheese and charcuterie platters. The centrepiece is a six-course Royal Wine Pairing Dinner.
“At VARU, our cuisine, design and service are intuitive and inventively curated,” said Maurice Van Den Bosch, General Manager of VARU by Atmosphere. “We continue to evolve in meaningful ways. With Teppanyaki Over Water and Cellar at NÜ, we’ve created culinary journeys that are intimate, enriching and true to the island’s generous spirit — offering guests new reasons to return, season after season.”
For special occasions, romantic evenings or those wishing to discover new cuisines, the two overwater venues add an extra layer of indulgence and celebration beyond the VARU Plan™, and are available for guests to pre-book.
Located in North Malé Atoll, VARU by Atmosphere has been recognised in Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best 2025, ranking among the top 1% of listings worldwide. Its signature restaurant, Kaagé, has also received the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award 2025 for the fifth consecutive year, underscoring the resort’s reputation for dining excellence. With these thoughtfully introduced experiences, VARU by Atmosphere invites guests to embrace an unforgettable, Naturally Maldivian island adventure.
Midweek sundowners: Canareef Resort Maldives’ ‘Sunset Cocktails’ light up Wednesday evenings
Every Wednesday evening, Canareef Resort Maldives comes alive with its “Sunset Cocktails” experience – a relaxed blend of refreshment, music and ocean views that invites all guests to savour the island’s golden hour.
Guests are welcomed to an elegant beachfront setting where the sky meets the sea in a vivid display of colour. Complimentary cocktails and snacks are served, thoughtfully prepared to delight the senses and complement the tranquil surroundings. Whether unwinding after a day of activities or simply enjoying the island ambience, the atmosphere is one of easy conversation and shared enjoyment.
Adding to the charm of the evening, the event features the vibrant energy of a live DJ set or live music, providing a soundtrack that moves from mellow tunes to upbeat rhythms as night falls. Open to all in-house guests, “Sunset Cocktails” is designed as a social gathering where guests can meet, connect and create memorable moments together.
As with all tropical occasions, the event is subject to weather conditions, making each edition a unique experience. On clear evenings, “Sunset Cocktails” often becomes a highlight of the week, inviting guests to raise a glass and toast to island life by the sea.
Canareef Resort Maldives invites guests to sip, savour and celebrate the island’s signature sunset – the perfect midweek pause against the backdrop of Addu Atoll’s serene horizon.
