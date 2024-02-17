Entertainment
Sun Siyam Olhuveli Hosts Electrifying Valentine’s Event, Paradise Pulse
Featured artists included UK BBC Radio 1 broadcaster and producer DJ Jeremiah, Spanish DJ Toni Mesas, Italian pop artist Matilda-G, Finnish DJ Jetro, and British singer-songwriter Shébani.
Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives celebrated love and entertainment in style with its inaugural Valentine’s event, Paradise Pulse, on February 14th, 2024. Living up to its commitment to becoming the premier entertainment destination in the South Malé Atoll, the event surpassed expectations, offering an unforgettable experience for all attendees.
Festive Atmosphere and Culinary Delights:
The evening kicked off with a lively cocktail party, where guests enjoyed refreshing drinks and mingled against a backdrop of stunning ocean views. Live performances by acclaimed Finnish saxophonist Jetro set the mood, creating an atmosphere buzzing with excitement.
Following the reception, guests indulged in a romantic beachside dinner featuring a delectable menu curated by Sun Siyam Olhuveli’s talented F&B and events team.
Star-Studded Performances:
The highlight of the evening was the world-class entertainment lineup, featuring renowned artists MatildaG, Shébani, DJ Jeremiah, and DJ Toni. Their dynamic performances kept the crowd energized and added to the vibrant atmosphere.
A Diverse and Memorable Celebration:
The event drew a diverse crowd, including locals, special guests from local media, and in-house guests, all united in celebrating love and enjoying the entertainment. Sun Siyam Olhuveli’s seamless service and upbeat atmosphere ensured a flawless execution, leaving a lasting impression on everyone present.
Looking Ahead to More Exciting Events:
Paradise Pulse at Sun Siyam Olhuveli was a resounding success, celebrating love, music, and creating unforgettable memories. As the resort continues to elevate its entertainment offerings, guests can look forward to many more exciting events in the future.
CROSSROADS Maldives Opens Doors to a World of Discovery with Free Transfers and Unforgettable Experiences
Exciting news washes ashore as CROSSROADS Maldives, the renowned lifestyle and leisure destination, announces a wave of new offerings designed to make exploring its vibrant realm easier and more enticing than ever before.
Seamless Journeys, Boundless Excitement:
Starting February 16th, 2024, complimentary transfers open the door to The Marina, CROSSROADS’ heart of vibrant entertainment and culinary delights. A user-friendly app simplifies the process, ensuring effortless travel from Male, Hulhumale, and even the airport directly. Whether seeking a luxurious end to your trip or a captivating break within your vacation, these convenient transfers break down barriers and unlock a world of possibilities.
Unlocking Discovery with a Simple Spend:
To embark on this journey of exploration, a minimal spend of $20 per person (excluding children under 12) grants access to endless experiences. This simple step becomes your passport to an integrated paradise, where every corner brims with excitement and discovery.
Beyond Expectations:
Say goodbye to the “one-island, one-resort” limitation and step into a world exceeding every expectation. At CROSSROADS Maldives, every moment is an adventure:
- Enchanting Escape: Dive into the captivating atmosphere of SAii Beach Club with Pool, the pulsating rhythms of Hard Rock Cafe, and diverse retail experiences.
- Culinary Delights: Embark on a gastronomic journey with over 14 dining options, including the famed Ministry of Crab, recognized as one of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants.
- Tranquility & Exploration: Find solace at Len Be Well spa, capture stunning memories at the Yacht Marina, and unlock local secrets at the Marine Discovery Centre.
- Underwater Encounters: Dive into the vibrant underwater world with the Maldives Discovery Centre and Best Dives Centre.
- Little Adventurers: Let young explorers create unforgettable memories at Koimala & Maalimi’s Junior Beach Club & Camp.
This is just a glimpse into the extraordinary experiences awaiting at CROSSROADS Maldives. With complimentary transfers and a world of discovery within reach, the time to create your own Maldivian adventure is now.
Book your journey today and unlock a wave of excitement at CROSSROADS Maldives!
Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives presents Paradise Pulse music festival with world-class headliners this Valentine’s Day
Brace yourself for an unforgettable sonic journey as Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives transforms into an epic love getaway with “Paradise Pulse” – a spectacular music event this Valentine’s Day – featuring a lineup of world-class artists, DJs, and emerging talents from around the globe. The programme includes: UK BBC Radio 1 Broadcaster & producer DJ Jeremiah, Spanish DJ Toni Mesas, French/Lebanese singer LEA, Italian pop artist Matilda-G, Finnish DJ Jetro, and British singer & songwriter Shébani – all set to create an electrifying atmosphere for In-house guests as well as locals and expats alike.
This exclusive, adult-only, musical event kicks off on February 14th, with a vibrant cocktail party, creating the perfect ambiance for an electrifying weekend, followed by a beachside dinner under the stars, to get the romantic vibe going, and setting the stage for an evening filled with world-class entertainment. The excitement peaks with a raffle draw, offering an eagerly anticipated surprise gift for one lucky winner.
Featuring Artists:
- DJ Jeremiah (@jeremiahasiamah): Renowned UK BBC Radio 1 Broadcaster & Producer, DJ Jeremiah, will be taking the stage, bringing his eclectic mix of sounds inspired by a diverse world of music.
- DJ Toni Mesas (@tonimesasdj): Embark on a musical journey from the heart of Spain to the global stage with ToniMesasDJ, a rising star in the realms of music and live performances.
- LEA (@leamakhoul): Experience the soulful melodies of French/Lebanese singer LEA, a standout from Star Academy Arabia, promising an undeniable stage presence.
- Matilda-G (@matildegirasole): At just 18, the sensational Italian pop artist Matilda-G will grace the stage, offering a captivating performance that has already earned her the prestigious “MUSIVV Award” in Dubai.
- DJ Jetro (@dj.jetro): Hailing from Finland, DJ Jetro, a saxophonist and DJ extraordinaire, will bring a unique twist to the festival, combining the art of saxophone with exceptional DJ skills.
- Shébani (@shebanimusic): British singer & songwriter Shébani, having opened stages for renowned artists like Jorja Smith, Liam Payne, and Khalid, will enchant the audience with her soulful tunes.
The resort offers an incredible package for locals and expats to be a part of the music event at Sun Siyam Olhuveli:
For Locals & Expats at USD 499++ including:
- Return speedboat transfer (Male to Sun Siyam Olhuveli & vice versa)
- Cocktail Party
- Gala Dinner with complimentary beverages
- World-class entertainment
- 20% discount on rooms (Advance booking required, upon availability)
- Raffle Draw
Event Schedule:
14th February 2024 – Day One, open for everyone
- Cocktail Party featuring live Saxophone with Jetro
- Gala Dinner featuring Shébani
- World-class Entertainment featuring Matilda G, Fire Dance, DJ Jetro, DJ Jeremiah, DJ Toni Mesas
16th February2024 – Day Two for In-house guest only
- Pool Party featuring LEA, Matilda G, and DJ Jeremiah
Eurovision and The Voice sensation Maxim Zavidia to perform in Maldives at Villa Park
Villa Park has unveiled a series of live performances by Maxim Zavidia, the sensational artist known for his captivating appearances on Eurovision and The Voice. Set against the picturesque backdrop of the Maldives, attendees can immerse themselves in the dynamic show between January 7th to 12th, 2024.
Maxim Zavidia, celebrated for his standout performances on Russia’s ‘The Voice’ and as a finalist in Moldova’s Eurovision selections, is poised to deliver an unforgettable musical experience across multiple nights. The luxurious eco-resort of Villa Park, formerly Sun Island, is gearing up to infuse the island with holiday cheer through this special series.
Nestled in the breathtaking South Ari Atoll of the Maldives, Villa Park offers guests an enticing blend of relaxation and adventure. Beyond the live performances, attendees can explore the protected marine area, engage in thrilling activities such as diving with whale sharks, and savour the resort’s innovative experiences, delightful dining options, and a tranquil spa.
For those eager to be part of this unique celebration, further information about Villa Park and the upcoming live performances by Maxim Zavidia can be found at villaresorts.com/villa-park.
Don’t miss out on this extraordinary musical rendezvous in the heart of the Maldives.
