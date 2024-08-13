News
Maldives ends traveller declaration requirement for departing passengers
Maldives Immigration has announced that, effective August 15, 2024, outbound travellers will no longer be required to fill out the Imuga Traveller Declaration form when departing from the Maldives. This change has been implemented under the directive of the Controller General of Immigration.
The move aims to enhance the overall travel experience by reducing procedural requirements for passengers leaving the country. The decision is expected to streamline the departure process at airports, allowing for a more efficient flow of travellers.
The department had earlier removed the Imuga Traveller Declaration for outbound and inbound Maldivians, but tourists still had to fill out the online form before coming to the Maldives and before their departure from the country.
For the hospitality industry, this adjustment to remove the Imuga Traveller Declaration on departure from the Maldives may contribute to a smoother experience for international guests departing the Maldives, potentially reflecting positively on guest satisfaction and operational efficiency within resorts and hotels.
Hotels and resorts are encouraged to communicate this change to their guests and staff to facilitate a smooth adjustment to the new process.
News
InterContinental Maldives unveils 2024 festive programme
InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort is delighted to announce its festive programme for guests to embark on this December. Promising a magical break on the island of Maamunagau, the line-up includes the return of seascape artist, Nina Brooke and children’s entertainers, Sharky & George. This year’s festivities will be centred on the notion of ‘elements’ with a reference to earth, air, fire and water.
The resort is introducing new stars to celebrate Christmas including the Michelin-Star visiting chef, Thanos Feskos as well as health and wellbeing practitioner, Yoko Kawaguchi. With a curated roster of activities designed to appeal to families, foodies, creatives and wellness gurus alike, this diverse range of entertainment encourages guests to fully embrace the holiday spirit.
The Return of Nina Brooke, Seascape Artist in Residence
The resort will be welcoming contemporary seascape artist, Nina Brooke, to its shores for a second residency. Following the resounding success of Brooke’s inaugural visit in 2023, she is back and will be on island from 28th December 2024 to 9th January 2025 capturing the beauty of Raa from a bird’s eye perspective.
Family Entertainment
Returning for more family fun is the dynamic duo, Sharky & George, who will be on island from 28th December to 6th January. With boundless energy and creative flair, Sharky & George specialise in turning any event into an unforgettable adventure.
Chef Residencies
Leading Michelin Star chef, Thanos Feskos, will be cooking up a storm on 29th, 30th December and 5th January as part of the resort’s ongoing residency programme, bringing his innovative cuisine to the island.
Visiting Wellness Practitioners & Offerings
Wellness practitioner, Yoko Kawaguchi will be on resort from 26th. November to 6th January to offer guests a chance to re-set and unwind as they head into the new year
Entertainment & Festive Traditions
This festive season promises a combination of music, art and originality. Known for their electrifying performances and soulful melodies, Jazubea-T The Band is visiting this festive season. For those looking for something more upbeat, DJ Jesse Santos is set to bring her dynamic mixes and magnetic stage presence to the resort.
News
Embracing life energy: Sassan Behnam-Bakhtiar brings series of ‘Living Paintings’ to Patina Maldives, Fari Islands
Patina Maldives, Fari Islands has unveiled its latest artistic collaboration, Life Energy, a body of ‘Living Paintings’ by renowned French-Iranian contemporary artist Sassan Behnam-Bakhtiar. Conceived and commenced at the resort’s Fari Art Atelier earlier this year, the now-completed art series returned to the island that inspired it in July, unfolding through an exclusive event, exhibition and art sale celebrating the intersection of art, nature and sustainability.
Esteemed guests, including Sir Mo Farah, rapper and singer Little Sims and actress Kaya Scodelario, gathered at the resort’s Portico library to witness the official unveiling of Life, a large-scale, site-specific piece created in Sassan’s Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat atelier shortly after the artist returned from his first visit to the island. Representing the language of energy and nature, and referencing a prosperous way of life, this artwork was created using predominantly natural pigments sourced from minerals, wood, roots, flowers, rocks, soil, recycled pigments, and ground washed out shells and corals gathered from around the island. Ensuring the wood and linen used for his canvasses are sustainably sourced and naturally treated, Sassan pioneers a harmony between traditional art practices and nature, setting a precedent in the contemporary art world.treated, Sassan pioneers a harmony between traditional art practices and nature, setting a precedent in the contemporary art world.
This latest addition to Patina Maldives’ permanent art collection joins works by renowned artists such as James Turrell, Jose Dávila, Cassio Vasconcellos, Hongjie Yang, Hiroko Takeda, and FAHR 021.3.
An exhibition of Sassan’s series of miniature ‘Living Paintings’ opened, with 10 individual pieces available for purchase. Inspired by the traditional use of natural pigments and a commitment to sustainable creation, this collection comprises of 20cm x 20cm paintings made of mixed mediums, ground washed shells and corals on linen. The names of the paintings celebrate a profound connection with nature, the energy of the island and a conscious way of life; from Energy in Nature and Garden of Life, to Soleil Couchant and Essence of Life, they convey a sense of serenity, inspire intentionality and promote a kinder, more meaningful way of life. Delving into themes of eco-consciousness and sustainability, the series offers a captivating exploration that inspires reflection.
The ‘Life Energy’ events culminated with an engaging panel discussion moderated by Suzy Sikorski from Christie’s Middel East at the Fari Art Atelier. Speakers including Patina Maldives General Manager, Antonio Saponara and art collectors and patrons joined Sassan for an intimate exploration of the artist’s creative process, the inspiration he draws from the natural world, and his dedication to sustainable art practices. The series is also set to be displayed at a private gathering in London later in the year.
“Life energy is the secret behind human health. Only by feeling the energy are we able to understand the connection between our mind, body and the importance of living in harmony with nature. When I paint using only natural and sustainably sourced material from our planet, my soul feels truly alive and connected. As beings living in a modern yet destructive world, we cannot hope to create a sustainable culture for the next generation without a shift in our approach. Without this necessary change, we continue to destabilise the planetary system we rely on as human beings. The damage to our blue home mirrors that in our societies. As a creative human being, it is my duty today to push forth via my work the understanding that humanity, nature, and progress should and can coexist together,” Sassan Behnam-Bakhtiar said.
‘Life Energy’ is the third major chapter of Pathways, a distinguished event series at Patina Maldives designed to stimulate lasting personal transformation. A visionary artist known for his innovative approach to contemporary art, Sassan Behnam-Bakhtiar’s works often explore the symbiotic relationship between humanity and nature, emphasising the importance of sustainability and natural harmony. Sassan’s art has been exhibited globally, earning acclaim for its profound impact and environmental consciousness.
Rates at Patina Maldives, Fari Islands start from USD2,054 (approx. GBP1,620) per night based on two adults sharing a One Bedroom Pool Villa including daily breakfast, complimentary Guest Benefits, tax, and service. For more information, please visit patinahotels.com/mal-dives-fari-islands/sassan_behnam_bakhtiar.
News
Achieve balance with integrated fitness, mindful movement at Patina Maldives
Patina Maldives is to welcome Faisal Tabusalla, a distinguished fitness instructor specialised in Animal Flow, for an exclusive wellness retreat from August 6th to September 4th. Guests are invited to embark on a transformative journey of fitness and mindfulness through his unique and invigorating programs.
Faisal brings an innovative approach to fitness, combining the primal movements of Animal Flow with rhythmic grace of Rope Flow. His sessions promise a holistic workout, enhancing joint strength and mobility while fostering a resilient, agile body. Participants will explore a mindful practice that not only improves physical function but also promotes mental clarity and stress relief.
Guests at Patina Maldives can choose from a variety of engaging programs tailored to different fitness levels and interests:
- Animal Flow: Animal Flow workouts are a dynamic fitness practice that combines elements of yoga, gymnastics, and breakdancing. Inspired by animal movements, these bodyweight exercises enhance strength, flexibility, stability, and coordination. Each session typically involves flowing sequences of moves such as crab walks, bear crawls, and scorpion stretches, encouraging fluid and controlled movement. Suitable for all fitness levels, Animal Flow promotes a holistic approach to fitness, improving functional strength and mobility while offering a fun and engaging workout experience.
- Rope Flow: A meditative movement practice using a specially designed flow rope to boost core strength, joint mobility, and coordination, adaptable for all ages and fitness levels.
- Mobility Training: Techniques to enhance range of motion, posture, and stability, focusing on injury prevention and recovery.
- Strength Training: Basics of strength and resistance training to build muscle and improve overall fitness.
- Kettlebell Training: Fun and effective kettlebell exercises for strength, mobility, and endurance.
- Functional Breathing: Breathing techniques to manage stress, improve mental clarity, and enhance overall wellbeing.
- Bodybuilding: Fundamentals of muscle growth, weight training, and nutrition for a comprehensive fitness journey.
- Powerlifting: Techniques to maximise strength through squat, bench, and deadlift movements.
- Running: Essentials of running form, breathing mechanics, and exercises to improve cardiovascular strength.
- Flow and Peak Performance Coaching: Tools to access peak performance states through breathing, movement, nutrition, and active recovery.
- Guided Ice Bath Experience: Cold immersion therapy combined with breathwork and mindful movement to build stress resilience and optimise physical and mental health.
Join Faisal for an unparalleled fitness retreat at Patina Maldives. Rediscover your physical potential and immerse yourself in a journey of holistic wellness. At Patina Maldives, transitions between work, play, exercise, and relaxation are seamless. The resort offers a harmonious blend of sanctuary and stimulation, enveloped in positive energy and personalised service.
For more information and bookings, visit patinahotels.com or contact reservations.maldives@patinahotels.com.
