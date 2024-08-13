Maldives ends traveller declaration requirement for departing passengers

Patina Maldives, Fari Islands has unveiled its latest artistic collaboration, Life Energy, a body of ‘Living Paintings’ by renowned French-Iranian contemporary artist Sassan Behnam-Bakhtiar. Conceived and commenced at the resort’s Fari Art Atelier earlier this year, the now-completed art series returned to the island that inspired it in July, unfolding through an exclusive event, exhibition and art sale celebrating the intersection of art, nature and sustainability.

Esteemed guests, including Sir Mo Farah, rapper and singer Little Sims and actress Kaya Scodelario, gathered at the resort’s Portico library to witness the official unveiling of Life, a large-scale, site-specific piece created in Sassan’s Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat atelier shortly after the artist returned from his first visit to the island. Representing the language of energy and nature, and referencing a prosperous way of life, this artwork was created using predominantly natural pigments sourced from minerals, wood, roots, flowers, rocks, soil, recycled pigments, and ground washed out shells and corals gathered from around the island. Ensuring the wood and linen used for his canvasses are sustainably sourced and naturally treated, Sassan pioneers a harmony between traditional art practices and nature, setting a precedent in the contemporary art world.treated, Sassan pioneers a harmony between traditional art practices and nature, setting a precedent in the contemporary art world.

This latest addition to Patina Maldives’ permanent art collection joins works by renowned artists such as James Turrell, Jose Dávila, Cassio Vasconcellos, Hongjie Yang, Hiroko Takeda, and FAHR 021.3.

An exhibition of Sassan’s series of miniature ‘Living Paintings’ opened, with 10 individual pieces available for purchase. Inspired by the traditional use of natural pigments and a commitment to sustainable creation, this collection comprises of 20cm x 20cm paintings made of mixed mediums, ground washed shells and corals on linen. The names of the paintings celebrate a profound connection with nature, the energy of the island and a conscious way of life; from Energy in Nature and Garden of Life, to Soleil Couchant and Essence of Life, they convey a sense of serenity, inspire intentionality and promote a kinder, more meaningful way of life. Delving into themes of eco-consciousness and sustainability, the series offers a captivating exploration that inspires reflection.

The ‘Life Energy’ events culminated with an engaging panel discussion moderated by Suzy Sikorski from Christie’s Middel East at the Fari Art Atelier. Speakers including Patina Maldives General Manager, Antonio Saponara and art collectors and patrons joined Sassan for an intimate exploration of the artist’s creative process, the inspiration he draws from the natural world, and his dedication to sustainable art practices. The series is also set to be displayed at a private gathering in London later in the year.

“Life energy is the secret behind human health. Only by feeling the energy are we able to understand the connection between our mind, body and the importance of living in harmony with nature. When I paint using only natural and sustainably sourced material from our planet, my soul feels truly alive and connected. As beings living in a modern yet destructive world, we cannot hope to create a sustainable culture for the next generation without a shift in our approach. Without this necessary change, we continue to destabilise the planetary system we rely on as human beings. The damage to our blue home mirrors that in our societies. As a creative human being, it is my duty today to push forth via my work the understanding that humanity, nature, and progress should and can coexist together,” Sassan Behnam-Bakhtiar said.

‘Life Energy’ is the third major chapter of Pathways, a distinguished event series at Patina Maldives designed to stimulate lasting personal transformation. A visionary artist known for his innovative approach to contemporary art, Sassan Behnam-Bakhtiar’s works often explore the symbiotic relationship between humanity and nature, emphasising the importance of sustainability and natural harmony. Sassan’s art has been exhibited globally, earning acclaim for its profound impact and environmental consciousness.

Rates at Patina Maldives, Fari Islands start from USD2,054 (approx. GBP1,620) per night based on two adults sharing a One Bedroom Pool Villa including daily breakfast, complimentary Guest Benefits, tax, and service. For more information, please visit patinahotels.com/mal-dives-fari-islands/sassan_behnam_bakhtiar.