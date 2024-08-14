News
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives unveils enhancements, milestones of achievement in third successful year
Kuda Villingili Resort, an award-winning luxury resort and home to the largest pool in the Maldives, has once again enhanced its already opulent offerings. These new features, which include adding pools to the sunset water villas, transforming the resort into an all-pool destination, introducing Teppanyaki dining to its diverse gourmet offerings, and unveiling a brand new padel tennis court, are part of the resort’s vision to continuously enhance the guest experience on the private island.
As Kuda Villingili celebrates three years of luxury hospitality, the resort has redefined time and space for discerning guests with its meticulously designed accommodations, seven exclusive dining options, a world-class surf break and unforgettable guest experiences.
With these exciting upgrades, a stunning 10-meter infinity-edge pool has been added to the existing 16 sunset water villas, offering guests an idyllic spot to relax and take in uninterrupted vistas of the sunset across the Indian Ocean.
Praised for exceptional and diverse culinary experiences, Kuda Villingili Resort is among the handful of resorts offering Nikkei cuisine in the Maldives. The private island’s signature restaurant, Mar-Umi, proudly showcases the exquisite flavours of the Japanese and Peruvian cultural exchange. This year’s enhancements also bring more flavour and sizzle to Mar-Umi, with the addition of a new teppanyaki table accommodating up to eight guests. The menu features sustainably and locally sourced ingredients, ensuring a dining experience that is not only ethically responsible but also incredibly delicious. The resort’s signature restaurant, Mar-Umi, offers a carefully curated Sake collection that perfectly pairs with every dish. The Teppanyaki experience is available for lunch and dinner, offering thoughtfully created set menus.
Sports and recreational enthusiasts will be thrilled to discover a newly added padel tennis court along with the two floodlit tennis courts, volleyball, futsal ground, state-of-the-art gym and an Olympic size pool —an already extensive collection of recreational and wellness options in Kuda Villingili. As a racket sport increasingly popular among luxury travellers, padel tennis offers a comprehensive physical challenge, ideal for a serious two-person workout or an enjoyable family bonding activity.
“At Kuda Villingili, we are committed to enhancing the guest experience by continually responding to ever-changing industry trends and consumer demands, with the goal of exceeding expectations of our discerning guests. By adding spacious outdoor pools to our Sunset Water Villas, we aim to offer guests the ultimate in luxury and privacy,” said Amjad Thaufeeq, Commercial Director of Kuda Villingili Resort, Maldives.
“Additionally, the new Teppanyaki experience provides a uniquely interactive and delectable dining option, making our gastronomic offerings even more exciting than it already is. We look forward to welcoming guests to our island paradise to experience these new redefined facilities creating once in a lifetime memories with their loved ones.”
Reflecting on Kuda Villingili’s remarkable achievements and unwavering commitment to excellence, in early 2024 the resort earned the prestigious Green Globe Certification, underscoring its dedication to sustainability practices and community engagement while preserving the natural beauty of the Maldives for generations to come.
In addition to this significant accomplishment, The Fire Restaurant at Kuda Villingili has been honoured with The Wine Spectator Award of Excellence. With the title in hand, it demonstrates Kuda Villingili’s commitment to providing a premium dining experience for guests, as well as the extensive wine options available. Additionally, Kuda Villingili received a nomination for the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2024, highlighting its reputation as a top destination for luxury travellers.
Kuda Villingili Resort consistently surpasses expectations and eagerly awaits the arrival of guests to discover an ever-evolving island paradise, whether it is to relax in private infinity pools with dreamy views, or to venture on a gourmet journey while sipping on award-winning wine collections or to simply rejuvenate on a private island spa.
News
Maldives ends traveller declaration requirement for departing passengers
Maldives Immigration has announced that, effective August 15, 2024, outbound travellers will no longer be required to fill out the Imuga Traveller Declaration form when departing from the Maldives. This change has been implemented under the directive of the Controller General of Immigration.
The move aims to enhance the overall travel experience by reducing procedural requirements for passengers leaving the country. The decision is expected to streamline the departure process at airports, allowing for a more efficient flow of travellers.
The department had earlier removed the Imuga Traveller Declaration for outbound and inbound Maldivians, but tourists still had to fill out the online form before coming to the Maldives and before their departure from the country.
For the hospitality industry, this adjustment to remove the Imuga Traveller Declaration on departure from the Maldives may contribute to a smoother experience for international guests departing the Maldives, potentially reflecting positively on guest satisfaction and operational efficiency within resorts and hotels.
Hotels and resorts are encouraged to communicate this change to their guests and staff to facilitate a smooth adjustment to the new process.
News
InterContinental Maldives unveils 2024 festive programme
InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort is delighted to announce its festive programme for guests to embark on this December. Promising a magical break on the island of Maamunagau, the line-up includes the return of seascape artist, Nina Brooke and children’s entertainers, Sharky & George. This year’s festivities will be centred on the notion of ‘elements’ with a reference to earth, air, fire and water.
The resort is introducing new stars to celebrate Christmas including the Michelin-Star visiting chef, Thanos Feskos as well as health and wellbeing practitioner, Yoko Kawaguchi. With a curated roster of activities designed to appeal to families, foodies, creatives and wellness gurus alike, this diverse range of entertainment encourages guests to fully embrace the holiday spirit.
The Return of Nina Brooke, Seascape Artist in Residence
The resort will be welcoming contemporary seascape artist, Nina Brooke, to its shores for a second residency. Following the resounding success of Brooke’s inaugural visit in 2023, she is back and will be on island from 28th December 2024 to 9th January 2025 capturing the beauty of Raa from a bird’s eye perspective.
Family Entertainment
Returning for more family fun is the dynamic duo, Sharky & George, who will be on island from 28th December to 6th January. With boundless energy and creative flair, Sharky & George specialise in turning any event into an unforgettable adventure.
Chef Residencies
Leading Michelin Star chef, Thanos Feskos, will be cooking up a storm on 29th, 30th December and 5th January as part of the resort’s ongoing residency programme, bringing his innovative cuisine to the island.
Visiting Wellness Practitioners & Offerings
Wellness practitioner, Yoko Kawaguchi will be on resort from 26th. November to 6th January to offer guests a chance to re-set and unwind as they head into the new year
Entertainment & Festive Traditions
This festive season promises a combination of music, art and originality. Known for their electrifying performances and soulful melodies, Jazubea-T The Band is visiting this festive season. For those looking for something more upbeat, DJ Jesse Santos is set to bring her dynamic mixes and magnetic stage presence to the resort.
News
Embracing life energy: Sassan Behnam-Bakhtiar brings series of ‘Living Paintings’ to Patina Maldives, Fari Islands
Patina Maldives, Fari Islands has unveiled its latest artistic collaboration, Life Energy, a body of ‘Living Paintings’ by renowned French-Iranian contemporary artist Sassan Behnam-Bakhtiar. Conceived and commenced at the resort’s Fari Art Atelier earlier this year, the now-completed art series returned to the island that inspired it in July, unfolding through an exclusive event, exhibition and art sale celebrating the intersection of art, nature and sustainability.
Esteemed guests, including Sir Mo Farah, rapper and singer Little Sims and actress Kaya Scodelario, gathered at the resort’s Portico library to witness the official unveiling of Life, a large-scale, site-specific piece created in Sassan’s Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat atelier shortly after the artist returned from his first visit to the island. Representing the language of energy and nature, and referencing a prosperous way of life, this artwork was created using predominantly natural pigments sourced from minerals, wood, roots, flowers, rocks, soil, recycled pigments, and ground washed out shells and corals gathered from around the island. Ensuring the wood and linen used for his canvasses are sustainably sourced and naturally treated, Sassan pioneers a harmony between traditional art practices and nature, setting a precedent in the contemporary art world.treated, Sassan pioneers a harmony between traditional art practices and nature, setting a precedent in the contemporary art world.
This latest addition to Patina Maldives’ permanent art collection joins works by renowned artists such as James Turrell, Jose Dávila, Cassio Vasconcellos, Hongjie Yang, Hiroko Takeda, and FAHR 021.3.
An exhibition of Sassan’s series of miniature ‘Living Paintings’ opened, with 10 individual pieces available for purchase. Inspired by the traditional use of natural pigments and a commitment to sustainable creation, this collection comprises of 20cm x 20cm paintings made of mixed mediums, ground washed shells and corals on linen. The names of the paintings celebrate a profound connection with nature, the energy of the island and a conscious way of life; from Energy in Nature and Garden of Life, to Soleil Couchant and Essence of Life, they convey a sense of serenity, inspire intentionality and promote a kinder, more meaningful way of life. Delving into themes of eco-consciousness and sustainability, the series offers a captivating exploration that inspires reflection.
The ‘Life Energy’ events culminated with an engaging panel discussion moderated by Suzy Sikorski from Christie’s Middel East at the Fari Art Atelier. Speakers including Patina Maldives General Manager, Antonio Saponara and art collectors and patrons joined Sassan for an intimate exploration of the artist’s creative process, the inspiration he draws from the natural world, and his dedication to sustainable art practices. The series is also set to be displayed at a private gathering in London later in the year.
“Life energy is the secret behind human health. Only by feeling the energy are we able to understand the connection between our mind, body and the importance of living in harmony with nature. When I paint using only natural and sustainably sourced material from our planet, my soul feels truly alive and connected. As beings living in a modern yet destructive world, we cannot hope to create a sustainable culture for the next generation without a shift in our approach. Without this necessary change, we continue to destabilise the planetary system we rely on as human beings. The damage to our blue home mirrors that in our societies. As a creative human being, it is my duty today to push forth via my work the understanding that humanity, nature, and progress should and can coexist together,” Sassan Behnam-Bakhtiar said.
‘Life Energy’ is the third major chapter of Pathways, a distinguished event series at Patina Maldives designed to stimulate lasting personal transformation. A visionary artist known for his innovative approach to contemporary art, Sassan Behnam-Bakhtiar’s works often explore the symbiotic relationship between humanity and nature, emphasising the importance of sustainability and natural harmony. Sassan’s art has been exhibited globally, earning acclaim for its profound impact and environmental consciousness.
Rates at Patina Maldives, Fari Islands start from USD2,054 (approx. GBP1,620) per night based on two adults sharing a One Bedroom Pool Villa including daily breakfast, complimentary Guest Benefits, tax, and service. For more information, please visit patinahotels.com/mal-dives-fari-islands/sassan_behnam_bakhtiar.
Trending
-
News21 hours ago
Maldives ends traveller declaration requirement for departing passengers
-
Lifestyle1 week ago
Bollywood Diva Malaika Arora finds paradise in Maldives at Heritance Aarah
-
Action1 week ago
Jeremy Flores, Jadson Andre, Ahmed Agil complete elite roster at 2024 Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy
-
Action1 week ago
One&Only Reethi Rah announces new tennis, padel programming in partnership with Lux Tennis
-
Action1 week ago
Rafa Nadal Academy, COMO Maalifushi partner for exclusive padel camp
-
Awards1 week ago
Villa Nautica triumphs with dual honours at Haute Grandeur Global Excellence Awards
-
Drink1 week ago
Evening of culinary elegance with Delamotte Champagne at Milaidhoo Maldives
-
Action1 week ago
Discover fascinating world of Nurse Sharks with Kuramathi Maldives