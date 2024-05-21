Sun Siyam Iru Veli earns 2 awards at TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2024

Lily Beach Resort & Spa has once again solidified their stance as a premier destination being awarded the prestigious title of “Maldives’ Leading All-Inclusive Resort” at this year’s World Travel Awards. As the first all-inclusive property in the Maldives and a leading one at that, Lily Beach has no doubt gained recognition worldwide for their top-notch All-Inclusive package – the Platinum Plan. Additionally, Lily Beach also won Tripadvisor’s Travellers Choice Award as well for being one of the best rated hospitality establishments in the world where the resort is part of the top 10% in terms of best rated in hospitality.

Marking their 30th anniversary this year, Lily Beach Resort & Spa has redefined luxury travel with its unparalleled amenities and genuinely exceptional service. The resort’s Platinum Plan offers a truly comprehensive experience that leaves no detail overlooked before and during their stay in paradise. Guests gain access to the resort’s Luxury Seaplane lounge (when opting to fly via Seaplane) and after a 25-minute scenic journey, it’s time to explore the endless experiences to be had at Lily Beach and start making unforgettable memories.

At the resort’s heart lies keeping guests well satiated with exceptionally tantalising food and drinks. Dining at the resort is no small feat, as Lily Beach offers Four restaurants and Four bars for guests to choose from. International themed cuisines and delicious drinks are served within the restaurants and bars, giving guests an array of choices to select from during their stay. Especially the resort’s partnership with premium liquors like Taittinger being included in the Platinum Plan and fresh ingredients being imported from around the world, makes dining and drinks a delight at Lily Beach.

After enjoying food and drinks, getting active and diving into recreational experiences is a must while in the Maldives. Guests are provided with snorkelling equipment, allowing them to explore the vibrant underwater world, and have access to all non-motorised water sports activities for endless lagoon fun. In the Platinum Plan, guests are offered a generous selection of choosing three excursions to enjoy out of four options during each stay. These adventures are, exploring the beauty of the resort’s house reef with our expert guides, enjoying the best of sunset by going on a cruise or opting to go fishing for dinner, or for the culturally inclined to explore a neighbouring local island.

To add on a bit of zen to the active experiences, complimentary group sunrise yoga sessions are held six days a week, offering a serene start to the day, with additional premium yoga experiences available for those seeking further relaxation.

On top the these, a vast list of excursion and private dining experiences are available to choose from for both families, and couples, so that their holidays are bound to be a memorable, eventful one at Lily Beach.

The resort’s commitment to offering endless experiences includes offering weekly entertainment from live music and DJs to cultural nights and experience cultural dances like Maldivian Bodu Beru and Balinese Dance. But that is not all, guests are spoilt for choice when it comes to being able to enjoy a wide range of recreational options at Lily Beach. Just to name a few the resort offers tennis, table tennis, billiards tables, gym, beach volleyball, football pitch, children’s playground, and various indoor games. For younger guests, the Turtle Kids Club offers a plethora of activities and surprises designed to entertain and engage. There is a Kid’s pool at Vibes bar, where parents can keep a watchful eye on the children as the enjoy.

Even whilst residing at any of the nine various villa options to choose from guests are spoilt when it comes to amenities. Each villa features a premium mini bar, replenished daily with beer, wine, water, snacks, a selection of tea and coffee, a variety of juices, and soft drinks.

Apart from this, Lily Beach also is well-known for its prime location in South Ari atoll, where the marine-protected area SAMPA lies, just a mere few minutes away from the resort. SAMPA is a protected site as it is considered an aggregation point for the majestic Whale Sharks and Manta Rays. As a result, surprise visits by Whale Sharks and Manta Rays are often frequented alongside the resorts own house-reef – which is easily accessible from the resort. If not, guests are always welcome to join the snorkelling and diving excursions that bring them up close to these magnificent, beautiful underwater creatures.

These exceptional experiences and awards underscore Lily Beach’s commitment to delivering a superior, all-inclusive vacation experience like no other that caters to every guest’s desires.