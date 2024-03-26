News
Harnessing Local Knowledge to Explore the Fascinating Secrets of the Distant Stars with Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villa’s SKY Gurus
We have all, at one time or another, gazed up into the night sky and contemplated the mysteries of the universe, but if ever you were planning to learn more about the stars and the secrets they hold, you would be hard-pushed to find a more ideal location than SKY at Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas.
Located in Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Anantara Kihavah is not only a tropical island paradise but also a stargazer’s dream location. The private island’s remoteness means that it is free from light pollution, while its proximity to the equator affords spectacular views of both the southern and northern sky.
At SKY, Anantara Kihavah’s overwater observatory combined with a luxury cocktail bar, the far reaches of the universe are brought into crystal clear focus as guests sip Champagne or cocktails and gaze through one of the most powerful telescopes in the region while the resort’s two resident SKY Gurus regale them with fascinating stories of the night sky. Harnessing their local knowledge of the Maldivian sky to reveal the intriguing stories behind the countless stars that make up the distant constellations, Zunnoon Ahmed, known as Zunnu, and Ali Arushal, who goes by the name of Shalli, are Anantara Kihavah’s Resident SKY Gurus. Both natives of Baa Atoll, Zunnu and Shalli are not only captivating storytellers, but they also each have their own story to tell.
Zunnoon Ahmed
Born and raised on the small island of Kudarikilu in Baa Atoll, Zunnu has always been fascinated by the night sky. Driven by a curiosity to unravel the secrets and stories behind the stars that fill the cloudless Maldivian skies, his fascination evolved into a passion for astrophotography when he was just 16 years old, marking the beginning of his journey into the enthralling world of astronomy.
Although Zunnu pursued a career in the more conventional field of IT, currently serving as Assistant IT Manager by day and storytelling SKY Guru by night, his passion for stargazing only grew stronger. He collaborates with online telescope operators in his spare time, engaging in astro imaging to capture captivating glimpses of the cosmos through remote telescopes, while he is constantly looking for new ways to expand his knowledge. “I always make it a habit to check online astronomy forums for the latest celestial discoveries and engage in discussions with fellow space enthusiasts,” he explained.
Having originally joined Anantara Kihavah in 2017 as an IT Coordinator, overseeing the hotel network, managing hotel applications, and playing a key role in ensuring the seamless operation of various technological aspects for a smooth guest experience, Zunnu grabbed the opportunity to develop his celestial passion by volunteering to study stargazing under the supervision of the resort’s first SKY Guru, Ali Shameem.
Across the next five years, Zunnu conducted research, took theory tests and participated in stargazing demos as part of his detailed training process. “The experience of learning about the stars was a bit challenging when I started,” he explained. “But it has become truly fantastic now. The journey of understanding the cosmos has been both rewarding and enlightening.”
Recalling his first stargazing session at Anantara Kihavah, Zunnu commented on how the positive reactions of the guests turned it into a rewarding and fulfilling experience, both for him and for his captivated audience. Sharing his passion now comes easily to the engaging Zunnu. “We all have a natural curiosity to understand the world around us,” he explained. “And the night sky, with its myriad stars, has always been a source of wonder and questions. Stars often hold cultural and mythological significance in various societies. Many cultures have created stories, myths, and legends based on constellations and individual stars, adding a sense of mystery and importance.”
While his own personal favourite star is Aldebaran, Zunnu is more than happy to take advantage of Anantara Kihavah’s pristine location away from light pollution to find and share a variety of celestial events with the resort’s guests. “We regularly witness awe-inspiring solar eclipses, captivating lunar eclipses, mesmerising meteor showers, and enchanting planetary conjunctions in our cosmic spectacle,” he enthused.
Ali Arushal
A more recent addition to Anantara Kihavah’s small but elite team of SKY Gurus, Shalli is another native of Baa Atoll, having been born and raised on the island of Kendhoo. Shalli describes his childhood on Kendhoo as happy and enjoyable, and while his interest in the stars began at a young age, it was not until he joined Anantara Kihavah that he delved deeper into the field of astronomy.
Having joined Anantara Kihavah’s transport department in 2021, Shalli is part of the resort’s launch crew, where his main responsibilities include ensuring transport operations run smoothly. However, his fascination with the amazing views of the Maldivian night sky resulted in him volunteering to train as the resort’s next SKY Guru.
During one and a half years of learning about stargazing from the resort’s first SKY Guru, Shalli’s intensive training involved theory tests, reading assignments, and stargazing demonstrations. Eager to expand his knowledge and complement his training, Shalli also seeks out additional information from the internet and YouTube.
Describing his first stargazing session with guests as stunning, Shalli quickly warmed to his new role. As a SKY Guru, Shalli enjoys sharing his passion and imparting unknown knowledge about the stars to others. While he names Antares as his personal favourite star, he enjoys nothing more than being able to show guests distant constellations or share such amazing spectacles with them as a lunar eclipse, solar eclipse or meteors.
SKY Gurus lead guests on a cosmic journey across both hemisphere’s stars and planets, clarifying what can be seen in the sky with the naked eye and using a green laser, they point out different constellations and explains light years and different types of galaxies. Guests are then able to view the sky from the observatory telescope which has a viewing capacity of 30 million light years away.
The locale gives guests an opportunity to see lunar eclipses, stars and planets invisible from Europe or America. Sometimes, depending on climate and time of the year, you can even catch a glimpse of Saturn with its pale-yellow rings, belts of Jupiter that vary in width, colour and intensity from year to year and the several hundred thousand of stars that make up Messier 13.
SKY is the finest over water observatory in the Maldives built with a 3.8 metre revolving Ash dome and equipped with a research-grade Meade 16” LX200 telescope with a magnification of 400x mounted on a super-giant field tripod.
Embark on a cosmic journey at Anantara Kihavah’s SKY Observatory. For more information or to book, call +960 664 4111, visit their website or email reservations.maldives@anantara.com.
News
Villa Resorts partners with Virgin Atlantic for global campaign targeting luxury travelers
Villa Resorts has launched a global campaign with Virgin Atlantic to be showcased in major airports globally.
Commencing this February, the TV campaign launches across all of Virgin Atlantic’s premium Clubhouse lounges situated in key airport locations worldwide, including London Heathrow, New York JFK, Washington DC, Boston, San Francisco, and Johannesburg. These Clubhouse lounges cater to approximately 420,000 Upper Class and First-Class passengers each month.
Moreover, the campaign will also garner exposure among First Class passengers of Delta One & Delta Upper Class, KLM, Air France, Singapore Airlines, and Air New Zealand, all of which enjoy shared access to Virgin Atlantic’s lounges. Currently, Virgin Atlantic operates a thrice-weekly winter service to the Maldives, with plans to ramp up the frequency to daily for the winter season of 2024-2025.
Villa Resorts award-winning collection of resorts in the Maldives include the lagoon pleasure-ground Villa Park, chic and cosmopolitan Villa Nautica and the faraway island retreat Royal Island. Its flagship luxury high-end resort Villa Haven is scheduled to open later this year.
News
A Tapestry Woven from Indian Heritage and Maldivian Bounty
In an alignment of philosophies and aspirations, Chef Hari Nayak has partnered with Four Seasons Kuda Huraa to bring his signature artful interpretation of modern Indian gastronomy to the celebrated Baraabaru, one of CNN Travel’s top 10 Maldives’ Finest Tables 2022.
Chef Hari Nayak has carved an extraordinary career that has taken him from Manipal, India to the prestigious Culinary Institute of America (CIA) in New York and on to honing a modern interpretation of Indian cuisine that has captivated international audiences. Having broadened his expertise under the mentorship of world-renowned chefs, Chef Nayak is the founding chef of acclaimed restaurant Sona in New York, and the chef and owner of Michelin-recognized Indian restaurant JHOL in Bangkok. He has also authored six books; has his own line of retail food products, Cafe Spice; and works as a chef patron and consultant for hospitality groups around the globe.
On a lifelong mission to bring his fresh interpretation of coastal Indian cuisine to the forefront of the global culinary map, Chef Nayak’s Western cooking skills and passion for authentic home-cooked flavours find their Maldivian home-away-from-home at Baraabaru.
“I want to widen the world’s eyes to the Indian cuisine that I grew up loving, share what I have learned in the West and work with a like-minded team in the Maldives inspired by the same mission.” – Hari Nayak
Together, through seasonal week-long residencies, a year-round set dinner menu, ongoing cross-cultural exchange of knowledge, and mutual values and dreams, Chef Nayak and our Baraabaru artisans – empowered by Head Chef Kishan Singh – will take you even deeper into the rich cultural and culinary heritage of the Indian subcontinent and the Maldives.
Chef Nayak is in residence April 2 to 7, 2024, followed by additional week-long residencies in spring and summer 2024. Throughout the rest of the year, his influence will be showcased in his nightly available set dinner menu at Baraabaru. Call at +(960) 66 00 888 to savour this exclusive gastronomic experience.
News
Patina Maldives Welcomes ATP Pro Nicolas Almagro for Exclusive Tennis Clinics
Patina Maldives, in partnership with LUX Tennis, is thrilled to announce an exclusive opportunity for tennis enthusiasts to perfect their game with none other than former ATP professional Nicolas Almagro, from March 27th to April 1st, 2024.
Renowned as “El Bombilla,” Nicolas Almagro brings with him a wealth of experience and expertise, having attained a career-high ATP ranking of number 9 and clinched an impressive 13 ATP trophies throughout his illustrious career. His stellar achievements include triumphs in prestigious tournaments such as Nice (France), Buenos Aires (Argentina), and Costa do Sauipe (Brazil).
Born with a racket in hand, Almagro began his tennis journey at the tender age of 8, demonstrating an innate talent and passion for the sport. Despite bidding farewell to his professional career in 2019, Nicolas continues to contribute to the tennis community as the esteemed Tennis Academy Director at La Manga Club in Murcia, where he presides over 28 courts, nurturing the next generation of tennis stars.
From March 27th to April 1st, guests at Patina Maldives will have the exclusive opportunity to refine their skills under the guidance of Nicolas Almagro himself. The event kicks off with a captivating Sunset Aperitivo at Helios on March 27th from 6pm to 7pm, providing an intimate setting for enthusiasts to meet and greet the tennis legend.
The highlight of the event features exhilarating 1-hour Tennis Clinics on March 28th and March 31st, offering participants invaluable insights and personalized tips from Almagro’s extensive repertoire. Additionally, a special 1-hour Kids & Teens Clinics on March 30th ensures that young talents have the opportunity to learn from one of the sport’s finest.
For those seeking a more personalized experience, private sessions with Nicolas Almagro will be available throughout the duration of the event, from March 27th to April 1st, offering 30 minutes of focused coaching tailored to individual needs.
Don’t miss this unique opportunity to elevate your tennis game in the most idyllic of settings. Join Patina Maldives for an unforgettable tennis experience with former ATP pro Nicolas Almagro.
For more information on Pathways, please see here.
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives to bring underwater paradise to Maldives in late 2024
-
News1 week ago
Taj Exotica Resort & Spa Sets a Milestone with Maldives’ Largest Operational Floating Solar Park
-
Celebration1 week ago
JOALI Maldives Blooms with Activities and Special Guests this Easter: Celebrate “Together We Blossom”
-
News1 week ago
Marriott International Maldives Celebrates First Graduating Class of Apprenticeship Program and Empowers Youth
-
News1 week ago
Japanese Watsu expert Junko Fujita joins Patina Maldives for residency
-
News1 week ago
Baccarat Hotel & Residences Maldives to debut in 2027
-
Family1 week ago
Reconnect with nature in ‘Greener Easter’ celebrations at Nova Maldives
-
Action1 week ago
Diving Dreams Take the Plunge: New PADI Five Star Academy Opens in Maldives