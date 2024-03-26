News
Villa Resorts partners with Virgin Atlantic for global campaign targeting luxury travelers
Villa Resorts has launched a global campaign with Virgin Atlantic to be showcased in major airports globally.
Commencing this February, the TV campaign launches across all of Virgin Atlantic’s premium Clubhouse lounges situated in key airport locations worldwide, including London Heathrow, New York JFK, Washington DC, Boston, San Francisco, and Johannesburg. These Clubhouse lounges cater to approximately 420,000 Upper Class and First-Class passengers each month.
Moreover, the campaign will also garner exposure among First Class passengers of Delta One & Delta Upper Class, KLM, Air France, Singapore Airlines, and Air New Zealand, all of which enjoy shared access to Virgin Atlantic’s lounges. Currently, Virgin Atlantic operates a thrice-weekly winter service to the Maldives, with plans to ramp up the frequency to daily for the winter season of 2024-2025.
Villa Resorts award-winning collection of resorts in the Maldives include the lagoon pleasure-ground Villa Park, chic and cosmopolitan Villa Nautica and the faraway island retreat Royal Island. Its flagship luxury high-end resort Villa Haven is scheduled to open later this year.
A Tapestry Woven from Indian Heritage and Maldivian Bounty
In an alignment of philosophies and aspirations, Chef Hari Nayak has partnered with Four Seasons Kuda Huraa to bring his signature artful interpretation of modern Indian gastronomy to the celebrated Baraabaru, one of CNN Travel’s top 10 Maldives’ Finest Tables 2022.
Chef Hari Nayak has carved an extraordinary career that has taken him from Manipal, India to the prestigious Culinary Institute of America (CIA) in New York and on to honing a modern interpretation of Indian cuisine that has captivated international audiences. Having broadened his expertise under the mentorship of world-renowned chefs, Chef Nayak is the founding chef of acclaimed restaurant Sona in New York, and the chef and owner of Michelin-recognized Indian restaurant JHOL in Bangkok. He has also authored six books; has his own line of retail food products, Cafe Spice; and works as a chef patron and consultant for hospitality groups around the globe.
On a lifelong mission to bring his fresh interpretation of coastal Indian cuisine to the forefront of the global culinary map, Chef Nayak’s Western cooking skills and passion for authentic home-cooked flavours find their Maldivian home-away-from-home at Baraabaru.
“I want to widen the world’s eyes to the Indian cuisine that I grew up loving, share what I have learned in the West and work with a like-minded team in the Maldives inspired by the same mission.” – Hari Nayak
Together, through seasonal week-long residencies, a year-round set dinner menu, ongoing cross-cultural exchange of knowledge, and mutual values and dreams, Chef Nayak and our Baraabaru artisans – empowered by Head Chef Kishan Singh – will take you even deeper into the rich cultural and culinary heritage of the Indian subcontinent and the Maldives.
Chef Nayak is in residence April 2 to 7, 2024, followed by additional week-long residencies in spring and summer 2024. Throughout the rest of the year, his influence will be showcased in his nightly available set dinner menu at Baraabaru. Call at +(960) 66 00 888 to savour this exclusive gastronomic experience.
Patina Maldives Welcomes ATP Pro Nicolas Almagro for Exclusive Tennis Clinics
Patina Maldives, in partnership with LUX Tennis, is thrilled to announce an exclusive opportunity for tennis enthusiasts to perfect their game with none other than former ATP professional Nicolas Almagro, from March 27th to April 1st, 2024.
Renowned as “El Bombilla,” Nicolas Almagro brings with him a wealth of experience and expertise, having attained a career-high ATP ranking of number 9 and clinched an impressive 13 ATP trophies throughout his illustrious career. His stellar achievements include triumphs in prestigious tournaments such as Nice (France), Buenos Aires (Argentina), and Costa do Sauipe (Brazil).
Born with a racket in hand, Almagro began his tennis journey at the tender age of 8, demonstrating an innate talent and passion for the sport. Despite bidding farewell to his professional career in 2019, Nicolas continues to contribute to the tennis community as the esteemed Tennis Academy Director at La Manga Club in Murcia, where he presides over 28 courts, nurturing the next generation of tennis stars.
From March 27th to April 1st, guests at Patina Maldives will have the exclusive opportunity to refine their skills under the guidance of Nicolas Almagro himself. The event kicks off with a captivating Sunset Aperitivo at Helios on March 27th from 6pm to 7pm, providing an intimate setting for enthusiasts to meet and greet the tennis legend.
The highlight of the event features exhilarating 1-hour Tennis Clinics on March 28th and March 31st, offering participants invaluable insights and personalized tips from Almagro’s extensive repertoire. Additionally, a special 1-hour Kids & Teens Clinics on March 30th ensures that young talents have the opportunity to learn from one of the sport’s finest.
For those seeking a more personalized experience, private sessions with Nicolas Almagro will be available throughout the duration of the event, from March 27th to April 1st, offering 30 minutes of focused coaching tailored to individual needs.
Don’t miss this unique opportunity to elevate your tennis game in the most idyllic of settings. Join Patina Maldives for an unforgettable tennis experience with former ATP pro Nicolas Almagro.
For more information on Pathways, please see here.
W Maldives Welcomes It’s New Culinary Maestro: Executive Sous Chef Federico Belluco
Situated on the heart-shaped Fesdu Island and surrounded by one of the best house reefs in the country, the luxury playground W Maldives, is thrilled to announce the appointment of their new culinary maestro, Executive Sous Chef Federico Belluco. Bringing a dash of panache and a pinch of innovation, the new Executive Sous Chef is set to whisk guests away on a delectable journey, elevating the resort’s dining experience to new, tantalizing heights.
An Italian-born culinary maestro, Chef Federico has spent his entire career life honing his skills and experiences across Europe, Australia and Middle East. With an impressive culinary background, he has orchestrated culinary masterpieces in a number of Michelin-starred restaurants and five-star hotels across Italy, Spain, Germany and Middle East. Prior to gracing the Maldivian shores, Chef Federico lent his culinary prowess to the five-star Hilton The Pearl Hotel and Residences in Qatar, Doha.
In his new role as Executive Sous Chef at W Maldives, he is set to lead the kitchen brigade, curating a symphony of flavors not only complement the Maldivian beauty but also introduces a touch of European finesse. Guests can expect a menu that transcends borders, showcasing a culinary journey that spans continents.
“I am beyond thrilled to join the culinary stage and bringing my signature flavors that I have refined for the past years to W Maldives. I am determined to work together with the diverse talents and create a culinary symphony that resonates with the vibrant spirit of this luxury playground,” said Chef Federico.
In describing his approach to culinary artistry, he continued, “With every plate and dishes, I aim to tell a story, evoke emotions and take guests on a journey. I believe in crafting experiences that linger in the memory long after the last bite.” He also added, “I fell in love with the Maldives from the moment I arrived. The beauty of these islands inspires me and I am eager to blend the richness of the traditional European techniques with the freshness of local Maldivian ingredients. I am also excited to show what the evolution of both W Hotels brand and W Maldives would taste like.”
In a world where dining is an experience, Executive Sous Chef Federico Belluco promises a culinary spectacle that not only satisfies but leaves a lasting impression. Get ready for a menu that reads like a culinary novel, with chapters of delicious surprises and witty flavors that dance on the palate.
