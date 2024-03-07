News
Patina Maldives Unveils Artistic Immersions for March: Unleash Your Creativity with Dice & Sketching Workshops
Patina Maldives invites guests on a captivating artistic journey this March with a series of workshops designed to spark creativity and self-discovery.
Dice Ideas Workshop Series: March 6th to 20th
The month kicks off with the Dice Ideas Workshop Series, led by the visionary duo behind Dice Ideas, Ben and Ross. These childhood friends, with backgrounds in music, sports, design, and engineering, have taken the world by storm with their unique artwork created using dice as their medium. Guests will have the opportunity to engage in the creative process, crafting intricate portraits and vibrant mosaics during these workshops.
Sketching with Tony Jaggas: March 30th to April 9th
The artistic immersion continues with renowned artist Tony Jaggas, also known as Inyama Anthony. Jaggas’ vibrant scribble lines and nostalgic cartoon characters are known for evoking joy and inspiration. Guests will have the chance to delve into the creative process with Jaggas himself, participating in workshops and immersing themselves in his exclusive exhibition.
Building on a Legacy of Artistic Inspiration
This series of workshops follows successful residencies and workshops by acclaimed artists like sandal maker Martina Candela, textile artist David Nott, and contemporary artist Ana Pusica. Patina Maldives plans to continue fostering artistic expression with upcoming sessions featuring mural and window painting artists.
Unforgettable Experiences Through Art
Patina Maldives curates moments designed to inspire and create lasting memories. These artistic immersions offer a unique opportunity for guests to tap into their creativity, connect with others through the universal language of art, and discover new ways of expressing themselves.
For more information, please visit Patina Maldives
Immerse Yourself in Elemental Harmony at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands unveils a unique retreat designed to cultivate holistic rejuvenation and inner peace: The Essence of Balance – Elemental Harmony.
This exclusive program, held from May 23rd to 27th, 2024, offers guests a transformative journey of self-discovery set against the stunning backdrop of the Maldives.
A Journey Guided by the Elements
The Elemental Harmony Retreat centers around the significance of the number five. Guests will explore the five elements – Earth, Water, Fire, Air, and Spirit – each representing a key aspect of well-being: stability, adaptability, transformation, intellect, and transcendence.
Five Master Practitioners, Five Pillars of Wellness
Five renowned practitioners will guide guests on this journey, each specializing in a specific element and pillar of wellness:
- Unity & Spirit: Jackie Stewart, a meditation teacher, will lead mindfulness sessions and foster self-discovery.
- Balance & Earth: Josh Kramer, a Yoga instructor, will offer invigorating yoga sessions to awaken the body.
- Resilience & Water: Jacy Cunningham will lead high-intensity training workouts, blending yoga with interval training.
- Harmony & Air: Nicole Rutsch will guide guests in daily sound baths, promoting inner peace and balance.
- Transcendence & Fire: Nicole Berrie, a culinary expert, will curate delicious menus, cooking classes, and exclusive dinners.
A Multi-Sensory Experience
The retreat offers a comprehensive approach to wellness, encompassing:
- Mindfulness & Meditation
- Yoga & Movement Classes
- Sound Baths for Inner Peace
- Culinary Delights & Plant-Based Cuisine
Escape to Paradise and Find Your Balance
The Elemental Harmony Retreat at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, invites you to reconnect with yourself in a true island paradise. This immersive experience promises a complete rejuvenation of mind, body, and spirit, encouraging you to explore the transformative power of the elements and discover inner harmony.
Meet the Master Practitioners:
(Include brief bios about each practitioner as provided in the original text)
For more information and reservations, please visit ritzcarlton.com/Maldives. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram for updates.
Painting with Purpose: Patina Maldives, Fari Islands Presents Life Energy, an Ongoing Collaborative Project with Sassan Behnam-Bakhtiar
The latest visionary artist to complete a residency at Patina Maldives, Fari Islands, master painter Sassan Behnam-Bakhtiar is set to unveil Life Energy – a new body of miniature ‘Living Paintings’ created during his time in the resort’s creatively fertile Fari Art Atelier. The series will be showcased at private gatherings in Doha and London over the coming months, culminating in an exhibition and art sale at Patina Maldives in July – with sales proceeds donated to funding local marine conservation.
Life Energy is the third major chapter of Pathways, a distinguished event series at Patina Maldives designed to stimulate enduring personal transformations, introduce New Life Habits, and inspire creativity, growth, rest, and connection in guests’ lives. The series debuted last year with Experience as Healing, an event bringing together wellness, ancient spiritual practices, and the frontier of biohacking to inspire guests; and Cosmopolitan Ocean, an immersive festival and collaboration with West Coast fashion label STAMPD that redefined the ocean as a cross-cultural nexus for human connection.
Merging artistry with sustainability and meditation in search of a deep connection with nature and a true understanding of energy and human evolution, French-Iranian artist Behnam-Bakhtiar’s creative practice has gone through a transformation over the past few years. Committed to the preservation of the planet, Sassan now predominantly uses natural pigments sourced mainly from minerals, wood, roots, flowers, rocks, and soil, while the wood and linen used for his chassis are sustainably sourced and naturally treated – a true commitment to creating art in harmony with nature, and a first for any contemporary artist painter today. Sassan’s recent Fari Art Atelier residency focused on sustainable creation and honouring nature. Inspired by the old masters’ traditional use of natural pigments, the resulting series of 20cm x 20cm miniature ‘Living Paintings’ was created using sustainably sourced and natural materials, including ground washed out shells and corals gathered from around the island – a reminder to the art world of a necessary alternative method to creating meaningful art.
As Life Energy returns to its origins at Patina Maldives in July, a select panel of key speakers and leaders from the contemporary art and sustainable development worlds will gather to open an exclusive exhibition and art sale – with 50 percent of the proceeds donated to a local marine conservation NGO to fund research on how better to protect reefs and expand coral restoration efforts. The event will also include the unveiling of a large scale, site-specific ‘Living Painting’, created behind closed doors in Sassan’s Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat atelier, as the latest addition to Patina Maldives’ permanent art collection – joining the likes of James Turrell, Jose Dávila, Cassio Vasconcellos, Hongjie Yang, Hiroko Takeda, and FAHR 021.3.
“This new series focuses on enhancing the connection with the Self, mind, body, and soul, and bringing our energies, consciousness, and life perspectives together as one – a true step towards a necessary human evolution, and a shared core value between Patina’s ideology and the philosophy behind my own creative practice. Life energy is the secret behind human health. Only by feeling the energy are we able to understand the connection between our mind, body, and the importance of living in harmony with nature. When I paint using only natural and sustainably sourced material from our planet, my soul feels truly alive and connected.
As beings living in a modern yet destructive world, we cannot hope to create a sustainable culture for the next generation without a shift in our approach. Without this necessary change, we continue to destabilize the planetary system we rely on as human beings. The damage to our blue home mirrors that in our societies. As a creative human being, it is my duty today to push forth via my work the understanding that humanity, nature, and progress should and can coexist together.” – Sassan Behnam-Bakhtiar
Rates at Patina Maldives, Fari Islands start from USD 2,054 (approx. GBP 1,620) per night based on two adults sharing a One Bedroom Pool Villa including daily breakfast, complimentary Guest Benefits, tax, and service. Terms and conditions apply. For more information and reservations, please visit their website or contact reservations.maldives@patinahotels.com.
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef Maldives Introduces Exclusive Lagoon Breakfast Experience
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, renowned for its naturally charming island and inimitable experiences, launches a new unparalleled luxury experience with its exclusive Lagoon Breakfast experience for its resort guests to indulge in.
Huddled within the tranquil turquoise lagoon, guests are invited to indulge in the serenity of their own private hideaway, accompanied only by the gentle melody of waves and the symphony of nature. Imagine beginning your day in this exclusive haven, surrounded by the soothing sounds of the ocean and the embrace of fresh island air – it’s a breakfast like no other. Available daily from 6:30 to 10 am upon request, guests can embark on a sensory journey that combines a delectable breakfast spread with the healing power of sunrise glares and the rhythmic dance of flawless waves. The Lagoon Breakfast at The Sun Siyam Vilu Reef is not just a meal – it’s an immersive culinary adventure designed to cater to those seeking tranquillity and luxury amidst a picturesque setting.
“At The Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, we believe in creating unforgettable moments for our guests. The Lagoon Breakfast is designed to offer an exclusive and intimate experience, allowing our guests to connect with nature and indulge in the beauty that surrounds our island,” says Thoha Yoosuf, Resort Manager at Sun Siyam Vilu Reef.
Guests can customize their Lagoon Breakfast experience from the choice of breakfast items to the request for sunrise glares and flawless waves, ensuring a tailor-made and memorable start to their day. Whether a couple seeking a romantic escape, a solo traveler in search of serenity, or a family enjoying a well-deserved vacation, the Lagoon Breakfast promises a unique and rejuvenating experience for everyone.
