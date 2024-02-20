News
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi Appoints Saurabh Pandit as Revenue Manager
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, Maldives, a premium island resort in the Maldives perfect for couples and families alike, is thrilled to introduce Saurabh Pandit as the newly appointed Revenue Manager. This tactical addition is poised to fortify Iru Fushi’s Business Development strategies, leveraging Saurabh’s decade-long expertise in the hospitality industry. Saurabh’s profound knowledge and skills in revenue management and distribution are anticipated to play a pivotal role in elevating the resort’s team and enhancing revenue strategies.
In his new role as Revenue Manager at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, Saurabh will be involved in spearheading revenue optimization initiatives, refining distribution strategies, and collaborating with cross-functional teams to ensure a seamless and efficient operation. His leadership will play a pivotal role in enhancing the resort’s competitiveness in the dynamic hospitality market of the Maldives.
Saurabh’s impressive career in the hospitality sector spans over 10 years, with notable contributions to renowned establishments such as various Hyatt Hotels and Radisson hotels in India. His most recent assignment was at the Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa, Nashik, where he played an essential role in enhancing revenue strategies and optimizing distribution channels. His keen understanding of market dynamics and pricing strategies has consistently contributed to the financial success of the establishments he has served.
Saurabh’s journey in the hospitality industry began in Hyatt Hotels with a humble start as a Guest Services Officer, where he developed a deep appreciation for guest satisfaction and service excellence. He also gained valuable experience and insights into the aviation sector as Pricing Executive at Jet Airways. This foundational experience has shaped his customer-centric approach, ensuring a holistic understanding of the industry and its various facets.
Expressing his enthusiasm for joining Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, Saurabh Pandit stated, “I am thrilled to join Sun Siyam Iru Fushi and eagerly anticipate collaborating with the exceptionally talented team. Together, we will leverage our collective expertise to implement innovative strategies and contribute to the continued success of the resort.”
Jiji Rajesh, Group Director of Revenue & Distribution at Sun Siyam Resorts expressed her optimism about the new addition to the leadership team saying, “We are confident that Saurabh Pandit’s appointment will further elevate the resort’s revenue management strategies. His proven track record in driving revenue growth and optimizing distribution channels aligns seamlessly with the resort’s vision for sustained success and enhanced guest satisfaction”.
Events
Maldives Association of Tourism Industry (MATI) holds its 34th Annual General Meeting
The Maldives Association of Tourism Industry (MATI) held its 34th Annual General Meeting at Kurumba Maldives today, with a total of 100 members in attendance.
The day’s events began with a welcome address from the Chairman of MATI, Mr. Mohamed Umar, who also presided over the session. The agenda included an address from the Secretary General, Mr. Ahmed Nazeer, the review and approval of the minutes of the 33rd AGM, the review and adoption of the Annual Report and Financial Reports for 2023, the approval of the 2024 budget, the appointment of auditors for 2024, the welcoming of new members and election of executive board members to the two vacant positions (by-election).
In the member discussion session, the following topics were covered: the Government’s aim to reach net-zero emissions by 2023 and renewable energy generation in the Tourism Industry, new terminal of Velana International Airport and developments, employment challenges, the Industrial Relations Act and trade unions, environmental conservation and the significance of creating and executing efficient management plans for protected areas like the South Ari Marine Protected Area (SAMPA).
Following the official proceedings, the Minister of Tourism Hon. Ibrahim Faisal and the Minister of Economic Development and Trade Hon. Mohamed Saeed joined the forum. The Ministers provided remarks and engaged in a Member Q&A session. This session provided members with the chance to directly engage with the Ministers and delve into crucial industry topics. The queries focused on the Economic Outlook, forthcoming development plans and immediate challenges and issues affecting the Tourism Industry.
A video presentation was also showcased that delved into the extensive work undertaken by MATI in 2023. The video also touched upon the Tourism Industry’s performance over the past 5 years, as well as the current and projected human resource capacity of the sector.
In his closing remarks, the Secretary General highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing industry challenges and called for greater unison amongst industry stakeholders, ending with an acknowledgement of the promising start to the year in terms of arrivals.
Executive Board Members elected to the 2 vacant positions (by-election):
- Ibrahim Shareef, CEO and Managing Director of Maldives Airports Company Limited
- Renato De Olivera, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands and representative of Marriott International
Awards
Angsana Velavaru nominated in Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards and Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific
Angsana Velavaru, part of Banyan Group, an independent, global hospitality company with purpose, formerly known as Banyan Tree Group is delighted to share its nominations in two prestigious categories for the 2024 Travel + Leisure Awards. Recognised as a contender for the Best Hotels in the Maldives, the resort also secures a nomination in the Resort Pools and Resorts for Families categories at the 2024 Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific.
Nestled within a stunning lagoon, guests can explore an all-natural island paradise with crystal-clear waters and vibrant marine life, creating an enchanting and untouched haven. Featuring 113 villas – 79 on the main island and 34 over the water, the resort offers a harmonious blend of comfort, privacy, space, and style. From Beachfront Family Pool Villas to the exclusive Deluxe InOcean Pool Villas, each accommodation is adorned with stimulating wall art and vibrant colors, providing generous indoor and outdoor spaces.
The all-inclusive dining experiences cater to the most discerning palates, offering authentic Maldivian flavours, rich Indian cuisine, flavorful Asian dishes, and elegant international fare – presenting diverse options for guests to indulge and savour exquisite culinary delights.
Beyond the traditional sun, sand, and sea experience, the resort curates a list of “101 Things To Do.” From water sports to wellness retreats and cultural excursions, guests can immerse themselves in a diverse array of activities, ensuring a holiday filled with excitement and discovery.
The dedicated associates, representing various nationalities, seamlessly combine warm Maldivian hospitality with exceptional service. From the moment guests arrive, they experience genuine warmth that ensures every aspect of their stay is not only comfortable but also personalized to perfection.
News
Jawakara Islands Maldives Accredited for Jawaka Kids Club by Worldwide Kids
Jawakara Islands Maldives proudly announces its prestigious accreditation for safe, professional, and exhilarating childcare by Worldwide Kids (WK). This esteemed recognition is reserved for upscale resorts that uphold global standards in childcare training, health, and safety, while continually enhancing the experience for families and their young guests.
Nestled within the picturesque landscape of Maldives, the newest addition to the Crown & Champa Resorts portfolio, Jawakara Islands Maldives proudly hosts the Jawa Kids Club, catering to children across all types of accommodations. The Jawa Kids program boasts an array of thrilling and age-appropriate activities, ranging from mini-golf, football, and paddle tennis instruction to child-friendly spa treatments, sushi making, and mocktail mixology classes. Furthermore, children are offered a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in Maldivian culture through music, dance, art, traditional fishing methods, sustainability workshops, and marine biology exploration guided by an in-house expert.
The dedicated childcare team at Jawaka Kids has undergone accredited training by Worldwide Kids, ensuring they possess the expertise and skills necessary to provide exceptional care to young guests. This training guarantees that children staying at Jawakara receive unparalleled attention and care throughout their stay.
As part of the accreditation process, Worldwide Kids completed a comprehensive assessment of the resort’s childcare facility and operations. The audit encompassed indoor and outdoor spaces, equipment, resources, policies, documentation, and interactions with children and families. The final audit report included recommendations to enhance safety and operational aspects, based on the latest childcare best practices.
“This endorsement from Worldwide Kids serves as a hallmark of our ongoing efforts to prioritize the safety, comfort, and enjoyment of our guests, particularly families seeking memorable experiences in the Maldives. It is a testament to their dedication to maintaining the highest standards of childcare and hospitality, ensuring that every guest’s stay with us is truly exceptional” emphasizes Maurice Van Den Bosch, General Manager of Jawakara Islands Maldives.
The independent seal of excellence from WK, which was established in 2018, carries substantial sway over 35,000 families each year, guiding their choices for vacations. This prestigious recognition not only boosts the status of Jawakara Islands Maldives as a top luxury destination but also emphasizes the resort’s strong dedication to offering high-quality services tailored to the needs of a diverse luxury traveler base.
