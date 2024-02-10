News
Patina Maldives, Fari Islands Recognised with 5-Star Rating from Forbes for Second Year Running
Patina Maldives, Fari Islands, is proud to announce its achievement of the Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star rating for the second year running. This accolade solidifies the resort’s position as a beacon of refined and forward-thinking guest experiences in the global hospitality scene.
The Forbes Travel Guide, known for its rigorous and comprehensive evaluation process, benchmarks properties against a stringent 900-point criteria. Securing the maximum Five-Star rating consecutively reflects Patina Maldives’ ability to not just meet but exceed the evolving expectations of today’s global traveller.
“We are deeply grateful for this consecutive recognition from Forbes Travel Guide,” said Antonio Saponara, General Manager of Patina Maldives, Fari Islands. “It speaks volumes of our passion for delivering a hospitality experience that is both innovative and intimate. Our commitment to enriching our guests’ lives through thoughtful, immersive experiences is at the heart of what we do.”
Patina Maldives, Fari Islands, distinguishes itself as a sanctuary where guests are invited to explore and engage with the environment and themselves in meaningful ways. The resort, which celebrates its 3rd anniversary this year, champions environmental stewardship through its coral regeneration initiatives and offers a holistic approach to wellness that is seamlessly integrated into the guest experience.
In 2024, Patina Maldives, Fari Islands is set to elevate the guest experience further with the introduction of Pathways 2024, an immersive series designed to inspire and engage. This year, the series will feature an exceptional lineup of artists and designers, including contemporary artist Ana Pušica Kramer and Michelin Star-awarded Chef Kazuo Harada from Kazuo and Emy Restaurant in Sao Paulo.
The spa will also be welcoming back leading eastern healer David Melladew and Shiatsu specialist Yuki Nishikubo.
This curated collection of talents underscores Patina Maldives’ commitment to offering unique, enriching experiences that resonate with the modern traveller’s desire for discovery, creativity, and personal growth.
For reservations and more information about the unparalleled experiences awaiting at Patina Maldives, Fari Islands, please visit our website or contact us directly at reservations.maldives@patinahotels.com. Discover a community where sanctuary and stimulation co-exist to take you on your perpetual journey.
MMPRC showcases the Maldives’ diverse offerings at OTM Mumbai
Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC/ Visit Maldives), along with 50 industry representatives from 33 companies, are showcasing the Maldives’ diverse offerings in the Indian market at the premium Indian travel trade event, OTM Mumbai. The event is taking place from 8th-10th February at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai.
OTM, a 3-day B2B travel mart, serves as one of the largest international gatherings of travel trade buyers and professionals held in India. The event provides numerous opportunities for visitors and exhibitors to connect with the travel trade partners and industry leaders from India and beyond to collaborate and strengthen their business relations.
Throughout this event, MMPRC aims to maintain our destination presence as the most preferred holiday destination for all segments of Indian tourists. Participation at OTM assists in connecting with the travel trade from the Indian Market, sharing the latest updates about the Maldives and the unique tourism products, services and experiences available in the Maldives. Additionally, it provides industry partners the opportunity to promote their individual properties and unique products.
Visitors can expect a wide array of activities at the Maldives stand at OTM 2024, including meetings with key travel trade professionals and other partners, media interviews, and other activities. The Maldives stand also features gastronomical experiences where visitors are offered a chance to sample Maldivian delicacies.
India was the top source market to the Maldives last year with 208,876 arrivals received by 31st December 2023, which is 14.4% of the total market share. MMPRC consistently conducts various promotional activities targeting the Indian market. Activities such as digital and social media campaigns; participation in major fairs and exhibitions; media interviews; ad campaigns; TV and online programmes; and familiarisation trips are planned to be held throughout 2024 to increase arrivals and maintain destination momentum in the Indian market. These marketing initiatives aim to further enhance the Maldives’ position as the no.1 dream vacation spot for Indian travellers.
Spend a Romantic Valentine’s at Fushifaru Maldives
Fushifaru Maldives, an intimate island escape, offers the ultimate romance on its shores this Valentine’s Day. Set amidst the breathtaking beauty of the Indian Ocean, Fushifaru invites lovebirds to indulge in a series of bespoke experiences tailored to create unforgettable moments of passion and connection.
The best way to start off this special day is without a doubt with an exclusive, Floating Champagne Breakfast, promising an intimate experience in the privacy of your own pool, as couples enjoy the views and a sumptuous spread with rose petals amidst stunning surroundings.
As the sun sets on the island paradise, Fushifaru offers a variety of exclusive Private Valentine’s dining experiences. Guests can opt for different dining venues for their Romantic Dinner, the iconic Handhu platform, or the timeless backdrop of our white-sanded beach. Fushifaru can customise to your desires and needs, whatever your preferences may be.
Fushifaru also offers a variety of other romantic experiences you can enjoy with your significant other, such as a couple’s massage at Heylhi Spa, a Sunset Dolphin Cruise, a private Sandbank picnic… The options are endless on this pristine island.
Are you seeking the ultimate romantic getaway? Fushifaru invites you to immerse in the magic of their exquisite island this Valentine’s Day.
For reservations and more information about Fushifaru, please visit www.fushifaru.com or email reservations@fushifaru.com.
Ahmed Zahir and Judy Ong, Exemplars of Dedication and Vision in Angsana Velavaru
Angsana Velavaru is thrilled to announce the promotions of two of its exemplars of dedication and vision.
In a remarkable testament to dedication, loyalty, and transformative leadership, Ahmed Zahir has ascended from humble beginnings to become the first local General Manager within the Banyan Group, Maldives. His success story is inspirational for the young Maldivians who wish to soar high in the hospitality industry, especially in their own country, dubbed as the ‘sunny side of life’.
His remarkable journey within the Banyan Group commenced in 1995 as a Laundry Supervisor at Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru. Zahir’s unwavering commitment became evident. Over the years, he assumed pivotal roles including Housekeeping Supervisor, Assistant Housekeeper, Executive Assistant Housekeeper, and Executive Housekeeper, showcasing his versatility and dedication to every aspect of hotel management and operations.
In 2006, Zahir became the Front Office Manager at Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru, marking a significant step in his career. In 2009, Zahir served as Rooms Division Manager at Angsana Velavaru. His dedication, persistence, and leadership skills were further evident during the InOcean Villa Pre-Opening, and his role as the acting General Manager from 2012 to 2013.
In 2015, his journey continued with roles like Director of Rooms at Banyan Tree Bangkok, and then became the Executive Assistant Manager at Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru from 2016 to 2021. Zahir played a pivotal role in running the daily hotel operations, and assisting the General Manager on various projects.
In 2020, Zahir assumed the role of Acting General Manager at Angsana Velavaru before being promoted to Hotel Manager in 2021. His transformative leadership especially during challenging times set new standards for excellence – a journey that symbolises a commitment to the hospitality industry that culminated in his recent promotion from Hotel Manager to General Manager.
His recent role as Hotel Manager showcased exceptional leadership and strategic vision, bringing about unprecedented achievements, including consecutive years of maximum bonuses and incentives. His influence extends beyond financial success. Under his leadership, Angsana Velavaru earned accolades, including the title of “Best Honeymoon Destination” by Travel Trade Maldives and TripAdvisor’s Readers’ Choice Award – both in 2023. During his tenure, the resort achieved its historical highest associate Satisfaction Index (91.3%) with the lowest associate turnover, fostering a positive and motivated work environment.
Zahir expressed, “Guiding my team through challenges taught me the significance of clear communication, trust, and empowering diverse skills. Leading through organisational change underscored adaptability, vision, and effective communication. Personally, I aimed to cultivate resilience, flexibility, and collaboration. I promoted innovative solutions, maintained open communication, and offered steadfast support.”
He added, “As a leader, I emphasised setting a positive example and embracing adaptability. This personal journey has influenced my leadership style, focusing on adaptability, empathy, and fostering a collaborative culture for positive team results.”
Outside of work, Zahir finds joy in fishing, photography, and watching soccer matches and movies.
Simultaneously, Judy Ong’s commitment and vision shine in her journey from Director of Sales & Marketing to Senior Director of Sales & Marketing. Since her return to the Banyan Group in 2018, Judy has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, achieving impressive revenue growth and exceeding targets. Her multifaceted role includes strategic planning, team leadership, and effective sales initiatives. Embracing diversity is one of the visions of the sales and marketing team where Judy ensures fair market share for the resort from the tourist arrivals into Maldives.
In 2021 and 2022, Judy’s achievements included remarkable revenue growth and substantial increases in Average Daily Rate (ADR) and gaining above market share from each key feeder market arrivals. As Senior Director, Judy will continue spearheading strategic planning and revenue generation, underscoring her commitment to cost-effective sales and marketing operations.Outside of work, Judy finds joy in staying active through high intensity training workouts and indulges her passion for travel to nature.
Part of Banyan Group, an independent, global hospitality company with purpose, formerly known as Banyan Tree Group, Angsana Velavaru is a vibrant tropical getaway offering 79 private villas, all with beach frontage, and a cluster of 34 InOcean Villas. As the resort celebrates these exceptional leaders, their journeys stand as a source of inspiration for the Banyan Group and the broader hospitality industry.
