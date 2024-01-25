Dusit Thani Maldives introduces The Art of Travel

Chinese New Year marks the first day in the lunar calendar (which starts the day after the first new moon appears) and in 2024 it will be Saturday 10th February. Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is marking the Lunar New Year and welcoming the Year of the Dragon with special celebrations at the island resort including accommodation packages and fun activities for all the family.

In keeping with Chinese tradition, each new year is characterised by one of 12 Chinese zodiac animals. This year it will be the Dragon – a supernatural being and a symbol of power, honour, luck and energy. Those people born in (recent years) 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024, and in the future 2036 are all born in Dragon years. Dragons are known for being strong and independent figures, but they yearn for love and support.

At Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, feasting is on the agenda, which is typically how the occasion is celebrated throughout Asia and guests are asked to embrace the theme by wearing red (or accents of red) for festive gatherings. On Friday 9th February Chinese New Year’s Eve there will be a buffet dinner at Kandooma Cafe to kick off celebrations with some traditional favourites such as Crispy Fried Prawns with Garlic Crumbs, Sweet and Sour Fish, Crispy Roasted Pork Belly and Roast Duck, all served alongside the international offering.

Guests can expect a Hot Pot Set Menu promotion daily (US$88++ per person, min 2 guests) throughout the Lunar New Year at the resort’s beachfront restaurant, The Kitchen, known for its authentic Southeast Asian specialties. The Hot Pot is a favourite to mark the reunion of family and friends and symbolises family unity, and a prosperous and lively new year. The meal starts with a traditional salad toss for prosperity – Singaporean Style Yu Sheng with salmon, followed by the Hot Pot. Guests can delight in a choice of four broth bases – spicy Sichuan, hot and sour Tom Yum, Chicken and Beef – and a selection of yummy additions from prawns, calamari, fish, chicken, beef and pork belly as well as vegetables such as bak choy, Chinese cabbage, Shitake mushrooms, wood mushrooms and potato. The dish is completed with a choice of condiments.

Activities on the island include special Karaoke Nights for adults, and sandcastle-making with the theme of the Dragon, face painting and more for the little ones.

In keeping with the Lunar New Year tradition, all guests will receive a bright Red Packet known as Hóngbāo filled with a surprise to symbolise good wishes and luck for the new year ahead.

Throughout Lunar New Year special drinks including the Spring Dragon cocktail will be available at Bokkuraa Coffee Club & Bar, The Rooftop Deck & Bar, BAR-Aveli Beach Bar and Kandooma Cafe.

Especially for Lunar New Year take advantage of Kandooma’s special added extras for the stays Friday 9 February to Saturday 24 February inclusive, strictly for direct bookings at reservations.hikandooma@ihg.com and be sure to mention the Year of the Dragon:

Airport-Resort-Airport shared speedboat transfers

Accommodation in your choice of villa for two

Kids under 13 years of age stay free with parents when using existing bedding

Kids under 13 years of age eat free when accompanied by a full-paying adult

Daily Buffet Breakfast at Kandooma Cafe for two

Snorkelling lesson in the swimming pool per person (subject to availability)

Choice of ONE Spring Dragon Cocktail or fruit juice Mocktail, per person

Choice of Sunset Cruise OR Night Fishing Catch & Cook (where your largest fish is prepared to your liking at Kandooma Cafe)

HóngbāoRed Packet filled with treats

Complimentary Wi-Fi in the villa and public areas

Complimentary non-motorised water sports (excluding wind surfing and catamaran)

Rates are subject to 10% Service Charge and 16% Tourism Goods and Services Tax. Additional USD 6.00 per person, per night is applicable as mandatory Maldives government Green Tax. All offers are subject to availability. Package components are not exchangeable and subject to pre-booking and availability. Valid for stays 9 – 24 February 2024.

Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives has a variety of villa types and meal plan options such as the ‘All Inclusive’ available. For information about the Lunar New Year celebrations at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives visit https://maldives.holidayinnresorts.com/ or email reservations.hikandooma@ihg.com