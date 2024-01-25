Offers
Dusit Thani Maldives introduces The Art of Travel
Discover the World with Dusit Where Every Journey is an Artful Masterpiece
Dusit Thani Maldives invites guests to elevate their stay beyond the ordinary and embark on a journey of personal enrichment and cultural immersion.
With the exclusive Dusit Gold membership, travellers can now enjoy up to 35% off on room rates and a host of exceptional privileges, including up to 30% off on dining, room upgrades, late check-out, and Dusit “Instant Delight” rewards to enhance Maldives tropical getaway.
By enrolling as a member, guests can access a range of outstanding benefits, including complimentary daily breakfast at The Market Restaurant for Elite members,15% discount at Devarana Wellness, a 20% off laundry services, engaging Kids’ Club activities for children aged 3-12 years, and the unparalleled service of a personal butler throughout their entire stay.
Guests who make direct bookings through the resort’s website will take an advantage of special offers that include exclusive perks like a complimentary bottle of sparkling wine, a captivating sunset cruise, complimentary snorkelling gear, early check-in/late check-out privileges, and additional benefits.
Offer is planned for:
• Booking Period: 24th January – 31st March 2024
• Stay Period: 24th January – 30th June 2024
Set upon its private island amid the shimmering turquoise waters of the Maldives, Dusit Thani Maldives provides a haven of luxury and serenity. The resort showcases sophisticated villas and suites, each crafted with a seamless fusion of traditional Thai design and Maldivian architecture.
Moreover, the resort offers unique opportunities for guests to explore a wide array of water sports activities and nature-focused fun for families and couples alike.
Elevate travel from a mere vacation to an immersive enriching experience that ignites creativity, fosters connection, and celebrates the diverse tapestry of cultures. For more information and reservations, please visit www.dusit.com For reservations or more information about Dusit Thani Resort Maldives, please contact resmaldives@dusit.com
Celebration
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort welcomes ‘Year Of The Dragon’ with enchanting Chinese New Year celebration
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, situated in Baa Atoll, the first UNESCO Biosphere Reserve site in the Maldives, invites guests to celebrate the vibrant spirit of the Chinese New Year against the stunning backdrop of the Maldives through a captivating blend of traditional festivities and exciting dining experiences from February 9th to 24th, all curated to honour the most powerful creature in the Chinese Zodiac sign – the Dragon.
Preserving the essence of the Chinese New Year’s Eve tradition, the resort is set to live-broadcast the renowned ‘Chunwan’ – the CCTV Spring Festival Gala to enrich family experiences as we joyfully usher in new beginnings in our island paradise. Adding to the festivities, guests will be greeted by the God of Fortune – Cai Shen on the fifth day of Chinese New Year, which is on February 14th, symbolising good luck and prosperity for the upcoming year.
Recognising that well-being starts with getting the nourishment that is tailored for individual needs, the resort aims to harmoniously combine gastronomy and tradition to create culinary experiences that embody their unwavering commitment to the Eat Well pillar. In celebration of China’s rich and diverse flavours, the resort’s culinary team will be crafting a series of delectable delights, featuring a sumptuous Chinese-themed New Year buffet and the tempting Meat and Seafood Hotpot – among many others.
For those seeking a rejuvenating start to the New Year, exclusive Chinese New Year spa packages featuring the invigorating essence of tangerine/orange are also available at their disposal. Younger guests are in for a delightful treat as special activities await, providing delightful ways to immerse in Chinese culture and create lasting memories during the Spring Festival.
For more information or to make a booking, please visit westin-maldives.com or email to mlewi.reservation@westinhotels.com.
Celebration
Celebrate the Lunar New Year in style at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island
A Feast of Tradition and Taste: Relish in Chef Jereme Leung’s gastronomic wonders and enjoy an array of festive activities.
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island celebrates the Lunar New Year with an ensemble of enchanting activities and sumptuous culinary experiences from 7th to 14th February, promising guests with an unforgettable celebration that blends tradition and island charm.
The resort will mark the auspicious occasion at Ufaa by Jereme Leung, the first authentic Chinese restaurant in the Maldives, featuring a curated 8-course Chinese menu of authentic favorites available throughout the festivities. The restaurant will be adorned with festive decorations offering an immersive ambiance where guests can experience the rich heritage of the Chinese culture. A lavish beachfront buffet dinner on the 9th February to welcome the Lunar New Year will be a feast for the senses, highlighted by Yu Sheng – also known as Prosperity Toss, a Lunar New Year traditional dish involving raw fish, colorful shredded vegetables and condiments, often enjoyed in a prosperity toss, symbolizing abundance and good fortune.
Guests can anticipate an array of activities including lantern and kite making workshops, traditional noodle and dumpling cooking classes, special rejuvenating spa treatments and guided meditation classes, beach volleyball and tennis tournaments. Additionally, the popular Karaoke Lounge at Ufaa will provide guests with more entertainment options to enjoy their evenings.
Culminating the culinary journey of the celebration is the esteemed visit of celebrity chef Jereme Leung from 16th to 20th February. Renowned for his culinary expertise and innovative approach to Chinese cuisine, Chef Jereme Leung will curate an exclusive menu, showcasing Lunar New Year specialties at Ufaa by Jereme Leung. During his week-long residency, Chef
Jereme will offer exclusive chef’s table dinners, interactive cooking classes, and live cooking demonstration, that will indulge guests in a gastronomic journey.
Chef Jereme is the culinary expert behind the resort’s award-winning restaurant Ufaa by Jereme Leung, the first authentic Chinese restaurant in the Maldives. Ufaa (which means ‘happiness’ in Dhivehi) offers an innovative Chinese culinary experience that highlights the iconic flavors from the distinctive cultures and provinces across china.
The restaurant offers fresh, handcrafted noodles, exquisite dim sums, and special set dinners featuring locally-sourced ingredients such as Maldivian lobster and fresh produce from the resort’s Hydrophonic garden. Ufaa features a harmonious blend of comfort and tradition within the serene island ambiance.
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island is part of Hilton Honors®, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton’s 22 world-class brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else and free standard WiFi. Members also have access to contactless technology exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check-in, choose their room and access their room using Digital Key. For more information or to book your Lunar New Year experience, please visit www.conradmaldives.com or email mlehi.maldives@conradhotels.com or contact +960 6680629.
Celebration
Welcoming the Year of the Dragon: Festive celebrations and special packages at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives
Chinese New Year marks the first day in the lunar calendar (which starts the day after the first new moon appears) and in 2024 it will be Saturday 10th February. Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is marking the Lunar New Year and welcoming the Year of the Dragon with special celebrations at the island resort including accommodation packages and fun activities for all the family.
In keeping with Chinese tradition, each new year is characterised by one of 12 Chinese zodiac animals. This year it will be the Dragon – a supernatural being and a symbol of power, honour, luck and energy. Those people born in (recent years) 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024, and in the future 2036 are all born in Dragon years. Dragons are known for being strong and independent figures, but they yearn for love and support.
At Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, feasting is on the agenda, which is typically how the occasion is celebrated throughout Asia and guests are asked to embrace the theme by wearing red (or accents of red) for festive gatherings. On Friday 9th February Chinese New Year’s Eve there will be a buffet dinner at Kandooma Cafe to kick off celebrations with some traditional favourites such as Crispy Fried Prawns with Garlic Crumbs, Sweet and Sour Fish, Crispy Roasted Pork Belly and Roast Duck, all served alongside the international offering.
Guests can expect a Hot Pot Set Menu promotion daily (US$88++ per person, min 2 guests) throughout the Lunar New Year at the resort’s beachfront restaurant, The Kitchen, known for its authentic Southeast Asian specialties. The Hot Pot is a favourite to mark the reunion of family and friends and symbolises family unity, and a prosperous and lively new year. The meal starts with a traditional salad toss for prosperity – Singaporean Style Yu Sheng with salmon, followed by the Hot Pot. Guests can delight in a choice of four broth bases – spicy Sichuan, hot and sour Tom Yum, Chicken and Beef – and a selection of yummy additions from prawns, calamari, fish, chicken, beef and pork belly as well as vegetables such as bak choy, Chinese cabbage, Shitake mushrooms, wood mushrooms and potato. The dish is completed with a choice of condiments.
Activities on the island include special Karaoke Nights for adults, and sandcastle-making with the theme of the Dragon, face painting and more for the little ones.
In keeping with the Lunar New Year tradition, all guests will receive a bright Red Packet known as Hóngbāo filled with a surprise to symbolise good wishes and luck for the new year ahead.
Throughout Lunar New Year special drinks including the Spring Dragon cocktail will be available at Bokkuraa Coffee Club & Bar, The Rooftop Deck & Bar, BAR-Aveli Beach Bar and Kandooma Cafe.
Especially for Lunar New Year take advantage of Kandooma’s special added extras for the stays Friday 9 February to Saturday 24 February inclusive, strictly for direct bookings at reservations.hikandooma@ihg.com and be sure to mention the Year of the Dragon:
- Airport-Resort-Airport shared speedboat transfers
- Accommodation in your choice of villa for two
- Kids under 13 years of age stay free with parents when using existing bedding
- Kids under 13 years of age eat free when accompanied by a full-paying adult
- Daily Buffet Breakfast at Kandooma Cafe for two
- Snorkelling lesson in the swimming pool per person (subject to availability)
- Choice of ONE Spring Dragon Cocktail or fruit juice Mocktail, per person
- Choice of Sunset Cruise OR Night Fishing Catch & Cook (where your largest fish is prepared to your liking at Kandooma Cafe)
- HóngbāoRed Packet filled with treats
- Complimentary Wi-Fi in the villa and public areas
- Complimentary non-motorised water sports (excluding wind surfing and catamaran)
Rates are subject to 10% Service Charge and 16% Tourism Goods and Services Tax. Additional USD 6.00 per person, per night is applicable as mandatory Maldives government Green Tax. All offers are subject to availability. Package components are not exchangeable and subject to pre-booking and availability. Valid for stays 9 – 24 February 2024.
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives has a variety of villa types and meal plan options such as the ‘All Inclusive’ available. For information about the Lunar New Year celebrations at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives visit https://maldives.holidayinnresorts.com/ or email reservations.hikandooma@ihg.com
