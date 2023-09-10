News
JOALI Maldives announces Wonders of Ocean Festive programming for 2023/2024
JOALI Maldives, the first and only art-immersive resort in the Maldives located in the Raa Atoll, invites guests to experience festive season on Muravandhoo Island with an underwater theme, visiting practitioners and unique lineup of daily offerings for the whole family on December 21, 2023 through January 10, 2024. The island will be transformed into a magical underwater world of vivid colours and lights throughout for an unforgettable holiday celebration.
“Each year during our festive season, there is a different type of magic at JOALI Maldives and we look forward to having our guests experience this with their loved ones and feel the joie de vivre or “Joy of Living” during this special time”, says Area General Manager Enver Arslan.
In addition to holiday celebrations such as a tree lighting ceremony, gingerbread house, visit from santa, and daily entertainment, the calendar of activities during festive season at JOALI will include:
- Culinary: Learn about mixology, whiskey and gin with various classes offered through festive season, in addition to Japanese, Levantine and holiday cooking workshops. JOALI will also feature Christmas and New Year’s brunch and gala dinners.
- Art Offerings: Enjoy ceramics and coral jewellery making at JOALI’s Art House
- Sustainability Focus: Guests can enjoy gardening workshops with the sustainability team, a coral nursery tour, talks with resident marine biologists, and more.
- For The Kids: With daily activities for kids of all ages, they will enjoy marine biology classes, stargazing, cooking classes, magic shows and art classes. Families can also enjoy Muramas Kids Club, discovering the true magic of the land through a number of tailored experiential opportunities, ranging from arts and crafts with sustainable materials, Maldivian language lessons, planting trees to understand JOALI’s corporate responsibility project, connecting with nature, and so much more.
- Wellness for All: From paddle board yoga and sound bowl healing to various yoga and meditation classes, daily wellness offerings during festive season are offered for all levels. For the whole family, JOALI will also host family fitness classes.
- Group Sports: Connect with guests by playing tennis, padel tennis, darts or taking part in JOALI’s Premier Football League together
JOALI will welcome visiting practitioner and renowned Kung Fu Master, Sifu Aniket. Master Sifu is a gold medalist with black belts in three different disciplines of martial arts and an expert in yoga and meditations. Sharing his knowledge and skills around the world, Master Sifu will be hosting a ‘Spirit of Martial Arts’ class during the festive season at JOALI, a comprehensive workshop on martial arts to increase stamina, strength, range of motion, and mind-body coordination, allowing guests to acquire self-defence skills while also reducing stress. Chef Nina Tarasova will also be joining JOALI Maldives as a visiting practitioner during the festive season. A pastry consultant, Chef Tarasova has more than 10 years experience in the culinary sphere, working in Russia and around the world conducting master classes and consulting for pastry shops and restaurants. Chef Tarasova will be hosting a dinner for JOALI guests.
Visitors during the festive season will enjoy JOALI Maldives’ 73 elegantly appointed and expansive guest accommodations with beach and over-water villas. Offering 11 different villa categories, guests may choose from one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom options, all of which come complete with a personal Jadugar, meaning ‘skilled magician’ in Dhivehi.
For further details and booking, please visit joali.com
News
Mohamed Sobir appointed as Resort Manager at Le Meridien Maldives Resort
The pristine Le Meridien Maldives Resort & Spa has announced the appointment of Mohamed Sobir as the new Resort Manager.
With a distinguished career spanning two decades in the hotel industry, Sobir brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role.
Sobir embarked on his journey in the hospitality sector in 2003 as a Room Service Server at Four Seasons Resort Maldives Kudahura. He honed his skills and passion for the industry at various prestigious properties, including Four Seasons Hotel Shanghai and Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong, Four Seasons Resort Maldives Kudahara, Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh and Alila Villas Hadahaa Maldives.
In recognition of his remarkable contributions, Sobir was entrusted with key positions at renowned resorts in the Maldives such as Shangri-La’s Villingili Resort & Spa, Maldives and his last venture was as a Resident Manager at Adaaran Select Meedhupparu where he demonstrated his prowess in managing resort operations. As a native Maldivian, his extraordinary career and achievements proves to be an inspiration to many.
Thomas Schult, the General Manager of Le Meridien Maldives Resort & Spa, expressed his excitement about Sobir joining the team: “We are thrilled to welcome Mohamed Sobir to our team at Le Meridien Maldives Resort and Spa. His extensive experience in the hotel industry, especially in the Maldives, makes him a valuable addition to our leadership team. We believe his passion for excellence and commitment to guest satisfaction will be instrumental in enhancing the resort’s reputation as a premier destination in the Maldives.”
Sobir’s vast experience and proven track record in the luxury hospitality sector make him the perfect fit for his new role as Resort Manager at Le Meridien Maldives Resort & Spa. His leadership and dedication are expected to contribute significantly to the continued success and growth of the resort.
Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa is a canvas inspired by the formation of the Atolls, fringing reefs and marine life. The resort is located on the island of Thilamaafushi, defined as “island surrounded by vast lagoon” in Dhivehi, the parlance of the Maldives. The resort is an eco-conscious haven abundant with verdant flora and fauna and is enveloped by a shimmering lagoon and coral reefs bursting with marine life. Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa is a playful sanctuary for the curious and creative traveller to discover the European spirit of savouring the good life.
News
‘Spark Your Vitality’ with JOALI BEING’s 2023/2024 festive programming
JOALI BEING, the first wellbeing island of its kind in the Maldives, invites guests to embrace the festive season on Bodufushi Island with an underwater theme, visiting wellbeing practitioners and a unique lineup of daily offerings. From December 21, 2023 to January 10, 2024, the adults-only retreat will welcome kids of all ages to the island as it transforms into a magical underwater world filled with vivid colours and lights for an unforgettable holiday celebration.
In addition to classic holiday traditions such as a tree lighting ceremony, gingerbread house and visit from Santa Claus, JOALI BEING’s robust activity calendar during the festive season will include:
- Wellbeing For All: From various fitness and meditation classes to learning about JOALI BEING’s Four Pillars concept (Mind, Microbiome, Skin and Energy), daily wellbeing offerings will be available for all levels.
- For the Kids: Younger wellbeing seekers can find the ‘Joy of BEING’ through daily activities, including junior mixology classes, young yogi classes, fish identification workshops, coral reef discoveries, snorkelling, bubble-making and much more.
- Group Activities: Connect with guests by playing tennis, participating in a cacao ceremony and sunset gathering, running a 5K, taking a dance class, learning about natural healing remedies through a medicine garden workshop, make your own perfumes and more.
- Culinary: Gastronomes can embark on a sleepscape dreams dining experience, take cooking classes, learn about mixology and organic and biodynamic wines, learn how to properly fuel their bodies through nutrition, participate in a tea celebration at SAI, and more. JOALI BEING will also feature a Christmas Eve dinner, Christmas Day breakfast, New Year’s Eve dinner and New Year’s Day brunch.
- Sustainability Focus: Craft Christmas ornaments through a recycling workshop, make bracelets from ghost nets, talk conservation with the resident marine biologist, and more. Home to one of the turtle rehabilitation and conservation sanctuaries in the Maldives in partnership with The Olive Ridley Foundation, island guests can partake in the efforts to care for these intelligent animals.
JOALI BEING will also welcome several global wellbeing practitioners and fitness athletes over Festive to further enable guests to take their wellbeing journeys to a new level, bringing them closer to experiencing the joy of weightlessness. The Festive Season visiting wellbeing practitioners include:
- Dr. Rachel Woo (November 1, 2023 – January 31, 2024): Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) practitioner Dr. Rachel Woo specializes in acupuncture, Chinese herbal medicine and TCM nutrition. Dr. Woo holds more than 10 years of experience conducting workshops in Australia, China, Malaysia, Nepal and New Zealand teaching scalp acupuncture to medical staff and healthcare professionals in private and hospital settings. In addition, Woo holds a clinical supervising role at the Sydney Institute of Traditional Chinese Medicine and volunteering with the Acupuncture Relief Project to provide free primary healthcare to rural villages in Nepal. Focusing on mental health, stress management, hormonal imbalance, menstrual regulation, cosmetic rejuvenation, digestive health, musculoskeletal health and chronic pain management, guests can discover wellbeing with Dr. Woo during the festive season through TCM consultations and natural therapy sessions, including acupuncture, cupping, gua sha and moxibustion.
- Javier De Prado (November 23, 2023 – March 1, 2024): A master of craniosacral and Watsu therapy, visceral manipulation and Osteothai, De Prado will bring a deep understanding of diverse massage techniques. Guests can achieve a comprehensive state of wellbeing through the seamless merging of Eastern and Western healing traditions, including craniosacral therapy, visceral manipulation, Osteothai and liquid light.
- Sandro Thiara Mota (December 4, 2023 – January 4, 2024): Leading human enhancement coach Sandro Thiara Mota will guide JOALI BEING guests through transformative and restorative experiences. A former professional athlete and Mr. Universe finalist with more than two decades of experience in helping clients elevate their lives, Mota developed the “Mota Method,” a combination of restorative breathwork, Wim Hof techniques and high-performance fitness training that has benefited elite athletes, high-level executives and guests of all ages and backgrounders seeking to work through traumas. During the festive season, guests can experience a Mota Method emotional release workshop, Janzu (an intuitive therapy that allows you to deeply relax at the surface of the water), an energy activation breathwork and ice bath, water rebirthing, a two-day stress management and breakthrough workshop and a five-day private retreat.
- Andrea Suto (December 20, 2023 – January 15, 2024): Rounding out the visiting wellbeing practitioners, former professional beach tennis athlete Andrea Stuto will bring his expertise as a coach educator for Beach Tennis School and the head coach for Beach Box Camp to JOALI BEING.
Lastly, JOALI BEING will welcome UK plant-based Chef Bettina Campolucci-Bordi to the island. Passionate about climate change and sustainability, Bettina is on a mission to elevate accessible plant-based eating habits by sharing simple and waste-free secrets via her award-winning cookbooks and Bettina’s Kitchen – an online platform that encompasses food, yoga and mindfulness retreats, plant-based cooking workshops, recipe development and food writing.
During her free time, Bettina also hosts select retreats around the world and runs her own Retreat Chef Academy – that sees her pass on her wisdom, experience and expertise to aspiring chefs, to help them travel the world, live their dream, and enjoy playing with different cuisines, flavour and varieties. At JOALI BEING, Bettina looks forward to sharing her recipes with guests and will be hosting an exclusive workshop for both adults and kids.
For additional details on JOALI BEING’s “Spark Your Vitality” Festive programming or to book, please visit www.joalibeing.com
News
Enjoy memorable Saudi national day escape at Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort
Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa invites families to celebrate and mark the occasion of Saudi’s 93rd National Holiday this September, with an idyllic ‘Maldivian Bliss’ escape, located in the North Malé Atoll.
Promising a truly memorable experience, Saudi nationals and residents can take advantage of elegant beach front living when they book for a minimum of three nights before the 30th September 2023, with a spacious and contemporary two-bedroom beach pool villa. Offering a secluded private pool, enticing views of the surrounding turquoise lagoon and private beach access to the pristine golden sands – the two-bedroom beach pool villa is perfect for a family getaway in one of the world’s most desired destinations. Guests can also take advantage of the stunning views all-around and book a complimentary 30-minute “Marhaba” photoshoot by a professional photographer during the stay, with two complimentary images shared via email.
The perfect mix of indoor-outdoor island living with ample leisure space, all two-bedroom villas provide two king size beds and boast generously proportioned bathrooms with ocean-facing bathtubs, as well as indoor and outdoor rain showers that create a sense of total relaxation. Guests booking the two-bedroom beach pool villa will be automatically upgraded to a half board meal plan where they can choose from a range of bespoke dining experiences, including a rich and flavourful Middle Eastern-themed dinner buffet at Habitat. In addition, holidaymakers will have access to complimentary speedboat transfers to and from the resort, alleviating any stress on arrival.
From adventurous water sports and trips to movie nights on the beach and the serenity of Amingiri Spa’s age-appropriate Young Zen programme and family wellness retreats- there is something for everyone! Guests are also offered to use the snorkelling gear- masks, fid and snorkel for free during their stay. In addition, stand-up paddleboards and kayaks are also provided for free upon availability. Young visitors can also visit the Krakengiri Kids’ Club – the purpose-built facility that features an outdoor children’s play pool and mini splash park, while rooftop bar Re:Fuel offers teenage guests a tranquil retreat and a hidden entrance designed exclusively for them. Those looking for total relaxation, Amingiri Spa offers an extensive menu of rejuvenating treatments and purifying hammam rituals that bring an enlightened sense of wellbeing.
For more information or to make reservations, guests may visit Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa or call +960 664 63 64
