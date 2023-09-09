Mohamed Sobir appointed as Resort Manager at Le Meridien Maldives Resort

The pristine Le Meridien Maldives Resort & Spa has announced the appointment of Mohamed Sobir as the new Resort Manager.

With a distinguished career spanning two decades in the hotel industry, Sobir brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role.

Sobir embarked on his journey in the hospitality sector in 2003 as a Room Service Server at Four Seasons Resort Maldives Kudahura. He honed his skills and passion for the industry at various prestigious properties, including Four Seasons Hotel Shanghai and Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong, Four Seasons Resort Maldives Kudahara, Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh and Alila Villas Hadahaa Maldives.

In recognition of his remarkable contributions, Sobir was entrusted with key positions at renowned resorts in the Maldives such as Shangri-La’s Villingili Resort & Spa, Maldives and his last venture was as a Resident Manager at Adaaran Select Meedhupparu where he demonstrated his prowess in managing resort operations. As a native Maldivian, his extraordinary career and achievements proves to be an inspiration to many.

Thomas Schult, the General Manager of Le Meridien Maldives Resort & Spa, expressed his excitement about Sobir joining the team: “We are thrilled to welcome Mohamed Sobir to our team at Le Meridien Maldives Resort and Spa. His extensive experience in the hotel industry, especially in the Maldives, makes him a valuable addition to our leadership team. We believe his passion for excellence and commitment to guest satisfaction will be instrumental in enhancing the resort’s reputation as a premier destination in the Maldives.”

Sobir’s vast experience and proven track record in the luxury hospitality sector make him the perfect fit for his new role as Resort Manager at Le Meridien Maldives Resort & Spa. His leadership and dedication are expected to contribute significantly to the continued success and growth of the resort.

Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa is a canvas inspired by the formation of the Atolls, fringing reefs and marine life. The resort is located on the island of Thilamaafushi, defined as “island surrounded by vast lagoon” in Dhivehi, the parlance of the Maldives. The resort is an eco-conscious haven abundant with verdant flora and fauna and is enveloped by a shimmering lagoon and coral reefs bursting with marine life. Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa is a playful sanctuary for the curious and creative traveller to discover the European spirit of savouring the good life.