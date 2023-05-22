Curly Tales explores tastes of Maldives

The Maldives Marketing & Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC/Visit Maldives) has partnered with Curly Tales, one of India’s leading food, travel, experiences & lifestyle content platforms, to promote tourism to the Maldives. The campaign, which runs from April to May 2023, will help strengthen the Maldives’ brand presence, attract and engage with highly potential affluent travelers, and drive aspiration and influence opinions.

Curly Tales is a platform that creates content focused on discovering intriguing and exciting experiences from around the world such as culinary, wellness, adventures, and more. Curly Tales has a reach of 6.5 million active monthly users and 750,000 active daily users.

As part of the campaign, Curly Tales founder and lead editor Kamiya Jani visited the Maldives. She was hosted at Kaani Palm Beach, where she enjoyed unique Maldivian experiences with a local twist at a residential island, with a highlight on culinary exploration, local experiences, and relaxation.

At the second host property, Grand Park Kodhipparu, she tried out the various experiences such as sunset fishing, water sports, a sound therapy healing session at the resort’s spa, and experiencing local culinary culture with a sandbank cooking class, among others.

Various types of content will be created based on the visit, detailing the products, experiences, segments, and updates from the Maldives tourism industry. This content will be shared on Curly Tales’ social media channels and website, reaching millions of potential travelers around the world.

The Maldives is a popular tourist destination for Indians, and India was the top source market to the destination last year with 241,369 arrivals. The Visit Maldives is working to maintain this momentum and attract even more Indian tourists to the Maldives in 2023.

The partnership with Curly Tales is just one of the many initiatives that the Visit Maldives is undertaking to promote tourism to the Maldives. The Visit Maldives is also working to strengthen the Maldives’ brand presence in India through digital and social media campaigns, participation in major fairs and exhibitions, and media interviews.

The Maldives is a beautiful and diverse country with something to offer everyone. With its stunning beaches, crystal-clear waters, and luxurious resorts, the Maldives is the perfect place to relax and escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life.