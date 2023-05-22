Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives up with Parley for the Oceans

Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives and Parley for the Ocean Maldives have formalised a collaboration ahead of World Ocean Awareness month in June. The recently signed Letter of Intent supports the tourism industry of the Maldives’ goal to implement the Parley AIR Strategy and aims to put the spotlight on the major threats facing the ocean.

The Parley AIR Strategy embodies 3 key pillars:

AVOID the use of fossil-based plastics wherever possible

INTERCEPT plastic waste, divert it from landfills, nature and burning, into closed loops

REDESIGN products and materials and rethink how we interact and live on Planet Earth

“We are delighted to be officially collaborating with Parley for the Ocean to keep the crystal clear waters of the Maldives pristine and a safe habitat for our marine life,” said Mark Eletr, General Manager, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives.

“When we met with the team from Parley, I was immediately engaged and inspired. I wanted to have our resort be part of their efforts not just in a strategic sense, but also in the important areas of awareness and education.”

Mark explained that many guests visiting Kandooma are interested in environmental activities, efforts in the sustainability space and the use of renewable energy and that the resort is well-positioned to help drive awareness through guest outreach and bespoke activities.

“Hotels and resorts are in a unique position to be able to use their reach to guests to model behaviours and to share the story. We have a responsibility in the tourism sector to preserve the beautiful natural resources of our destination,” he added.

Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives has committed to intercepting plastic waste at the resort, collaborating in transporting plastics from nearby islands (when needed) using resort boats, and participating in uninhabited island clean-ups, as the Resort’s contribution to the AIR Strategy. The Resort is actively exploring further ‘avoid’ measures around the use of plastic in the resort operation, actively encouraging visitors to Kandooma to emotionally connect with the life of the ocean to ensure its protection for future generations. The resort has also pledged to engage each team member to become a champion of the oceans and to actively embrace relationships with nearby communities and schools to foster an appreciation for the ocean.

Speaking about the collaboration with Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, Executive Director, Shaahina Ali from Parley Maldives, commented, “Parley shares valuable synergies with Kandooma’s management and we are excited about the opportunities that will unfold through this new relationship which will further promote our AIR Tourism programme designed to address the major threats to our oceans through creativity, collaboration and eco-innovation.”

Located in the South Male atoll just 40 mins from the airport by boat, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is a beautiful island paradise. White sandy beaches, swaying coconut palms and turquoise waters form the backdrop for a wide variety of leisure pursuits and some of the best diving in the Maldives. Guests can choose from Garden and Beach Villas, two-storey Beach Houses and the popular Overwater Villas for their stay. Families are well catered for with a choice of 2- and 3-bed villas as well as the Kandoo Kids’ Club and its full activities programme. Six food and beverage outlets ensure healthy appetites are satisfied and the flavours of the Maldives are explored. For those guests who desire the ultimate in relaxation, sun loungers and hammocks are located around the island and the Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala offers the ultimate in tranquility and escape for body and mind.

For more information, visit www.maldives.holidayinnresorts.com.