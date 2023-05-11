The Nautilus Maldives welcomes Stephanie Beck as new Director of Sales

Stephanie Beck joins The Nautilus team as the new Director of Sales.

With over 10 years of experience in sales at luxury five-star hotels and resorts in the Maldives and Cambodia, she brings a wealth of strategic knowledge and creative drive to the team.

After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Tourism Development and Management from Universidad Anáhuac México Sur, Mexico, Stephanie worked in several roles in the Rooms and Food and Beverage departments in luxury resorts in the United States and Thailand before moving to the Sales & Marketing team at W Maldives and Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort and Spa.

As a Cluster Sales Manager, she was part of the pre-opening sales team for The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort and the team that re-launched Sheraton Maldives after a refurbishment period. In 2019, Stephanie became Assistant Director of Sales at Song Saa Private Island, Cambodia, repositioning the resort through the pandemic. After three years, she moved to Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives as Senior Director of Sales in 2022 before taking the current position as Director of Sales at The Nautilus.

Andre Miethig, General Manager of The Nautilus, highlights, “With her wealth of experience in the field and knowledge of the industry in different markets, we are certain that Stephanie, being a key player of the team, will further strengthen our position in the diverse target market and help us to attract a global guest mix to our ultra-luxe bohemian hideaway.”