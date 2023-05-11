JLF Soneva Fushi showcases inspiring literature and music in Malé

International authors and local talents to take centre stage at a one-day event in the capital

To celebrate the return of the ‘greatest literary show on Earth’ to Soneva Fushi’s award-winning shores, a special one-day Festival showcase will be held at the Maldives National University in Malé on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. The free-to-attend event will bring together the nation’s local talents and international creatives for an inspiring cultural programme featuring book signings with acclaimed authors, thought-provoking readings and live music performances, as well as a welcome speech by the High Commissioner of India to the Maldives HE Munu Mahawar and Managing Director of Festival producers Teamwork Arts, Sanjoy K. Roy.

Meet and mingle with JLF Soneva Fushi speaker Christina Lamb, the Chief Foreign Correspondent at The Sunday Times and one of Britain’s leading foreign journalists, as well as a bestselling author. Having reported from many of the world’s hotspots, from Afghanistan to Ukraine, Lamb has authored 10 books, including Our Bodies, Their Battlefields and What War Does to Women, and co-wrote I Am Malala with Malala Yousafzai. Acclaimed author, skin cancer specialist, philanthropist and professor Sharad P. Paul will also be speaking at the event. The author of The Genetics of Health and Skin: A Biography, Paul was awarded the prestigious Ko Awatea International Excellence Award for Leading Health Improvement on a Global Scale.

Published Maldivian authors will also be taking to the stage to discuss prose and poetry, including Nadha Ibrahim Zuhair whose first book, Between the Stills and Pauses, was published in August 2022; Aminath Shirneem, the author of A Medium Rare Heart and The One with the Blue Pages; and Ahmed Mahid who is known for his popular serialised short stories and contributions toOcean Weekly. Local music talents are also in the spotlight with musicians Dhifoo and Zayaan showcasing their signature style of music that blends several genres to present captivating performances of English, Dhivehi and French songs, as well as dynamic instrumentals.

Taking place from May 12 – 21, 2023, the second edition of JLF Soneva Fushi brings the best of art, music and literature to the pristine sands of Kunfunadhoo in the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. Special Festival Day Passes are now available for USD 300, which includes full access to the vibrant programme of insightful talks and workshops, gala celebrations on the sand and electric live entertainment, as well as lunch with soft beverages, and access to Soneva’s signature chocolate and ice cream parlours.

