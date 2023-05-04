Sheraton Maldives marks planting its 400th coral frame with K. Huraa School

Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa recently celebrated Earth Day with a coral propagation program in partnership with K. Huraa School students. The initiative aimed to raise awareness about the importance of sustainability and marine conservation in the Maldives, as well as to empower the younger generation to make a positive impact on the environment.

The event began with an opening speech by the resort’s General Manager, Mohamed El Aghoury, who emphasized the critical role of sustainability in the future of the Maldives and the importance of engaging youth in environmental programs. The students then participated in an educational session led by the resort’s in-house marine biologist, where they learned about the significance of preserving marine life and the various ways in which they could contribute to conservation efforts.

After the awareness session, the students had the opportunity to participate in a hands-on coral planting activity. Under the guidance of experts from Reefscapers Maldives, the students planted coral fragments on metal frames covered in sand, providing a medium for the coral to grow and thrive. This event marked the planting of the 400th coral frame since the initiative was established in 2020, resulting in over 27,000 fragments being planted and growing beautifully around the resort’s underwater environment.

Mohamed El Aghoury, General Manager of Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, expressed his delight in providing a platform to educate and inspire the next generation of environmental stewards, stating that preserving the natural environment is a core value of the resort’s sustainability efforts. Additionally, he mentioned the resort’s commitment to other significant sustainability projects such as waste management, reducing single-use plastic, and eco-friendly energy sources. He encouraged the students to develop small habits to conserve energy and contribute to a greener planet.

Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa introduced the “Adopt a Coral” program as part of Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy. This program aims to create opportunities for guests to make a positive impact on the environment and local communities during their stay. Guests can participate in coral fragment plantation activities led by experts, which helps to promote reef habitats and generate new coral.

