Kurumba Maldives appoints Ali Farooq as Resort Manager, Isham Ismail as Director of Human Resources

Kurumba Maldives has announced its recent key promotions, with Ali Farooq assuming the role of Resort Manager and Isham Ismail as Director of Human Resources.

Ali Farooq – Resort Manager

Ali started his career at Kurumba as a young intern in the middle of 2001. From his early days in Food and Beverage, Ali has forged his path in this resort with loyalty, hard work, commitment, and dedication, and during these past 2 decades has exposed himself to all facets of the operations.

“With his knowledge of the resort and the strong relationships he has made with our guests, both internal and external, business partners, and team members, we are positive that he will continue to be a key contributor to the success of Kurumba in his role as Resort Manager,” an announcement read.

Isham Ismail – Director of Human Resources

Isham joined Kurumba as Human Resources Manager in late 2019. During his time here, the resort has seen a transformation in the overall HR approach, strengthened morale, with many improvements in the team village facilities, activities and overall recreations programs. The HR leadership goal is to continue to provide an environment where team members, both present and future can thrive and develop themselves to be future leaders in this ever growing Maldivian hospitality industry.