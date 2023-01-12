Celebrate infinite love at Baros Maldives this Valentine’s Day

Guests seeking a romantic escape this February should look no further. Baros Maldives was named the “World’s Most Romantic Resort” in 2022 for the seventh time in ten years by the World Travel Awards. The island also received the title of “Indian Ocean’s Most Romantic Resort” for the tenth consecutive year in 2022 and was nominated as the Best Honeymoon Resort in 2021 by Elle Bridal Awards.

Recognised for creating and nurturing beautifully romantic settings, Baros celebrates infinite love this Valentine’s Day with a selection of carefully crafted romantic experiences.

Taking the love underwater, the Baros resident marine biologist will guide guests in placing a token symbolising their never-ending love into our magical reef. Guests can glue small coral pieces to an infinity-shaped coral frame via a special marine glue, or simply attach a small, engraved tag with their initials or preferred message onto a coral frame already placed in the Baros lagoon, leaving the marine polyps to grow with their love.

For couples looking to revitalise with a romantic spa ritual, Serenity Spa has prepared a special treatment comprising of a rose full body scrub, a romantic bath with rose petals and an intuitive aroma full body massage.

Food lovers can sip cocktails and enjoy the unprecedented beauty of the vast Indian Ocean as the sun goes down at The Lighthouse Lounge. Following this they can then enjoy a star and candlelit special Valentine’s degustation menu at The Lighthouse Restaurant.

And for the true romantics, a private butler can serve a special 5-course set menu, on a private, secluded sandbank with a heart-shaped arrangement just for them. Starting at sunset with champagne and roses, and ending under the stars, this is as romantic as it gets.

Couples can also laze in bed experiencing the cocooning romance with mesmerising views of the sapphire ocean beyond, as they indulge in a floating breakfast served in their private pool villa.

From exhilarating celebrations to intimate romantic moments, there are infinite ways for love to unfold at Baros.

Explore the Baros Valentines programme here. Guests looking for a romantic escape this Valentine’s Day can book the special Romantic Moments package designed to create unforgettable memories, or contact reservations@baros.com or dial +960 664 26 72 to start crafting their perfect romantic escape to Baros.