From room attendant to resident manager: Hassan Zahir’s journey in creating lasting memories for guests

Hassan Zahir is the Resident Manager at Baros Maldives, where he oversees all aspects of the resort. With over two decades of experience in the luxury hospitality industry, Hassan has worked his way up from being a room attendant to his current role. In this interview, he shares his journey in the industry and the challenges and rewards of his role as Resident Manager at Baros Maldives Resort.

Maldives Insider: Thank you for taking the time to speak with us. Could you tell us a little about your background and how you came to be the Resident Manager at Baros Maldives resort?

Hassan Zahir: Of course, thank you for having me. My journey in the hospitality industry started when I was just 18 years old, as a room attendant at Kanuhura. I was fascinated by the luxury hospitality industry and the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of guests. I worked my way up through the ranks, learning and gaining experience in various departments and eventually becoming a manager. I joined Universal Resorts as the Executive Housekeeper at Milaidhoo Island and later got promoted as the Executive Assistant Manager. When the opportunity presented itself within the company to join the team at Baros Maldives as the Resident Manager, I knew it was the perfect fit for me as the next step in my career.

MI: That’s quite an impressive career progression. Can you tell us a little bit about your role as Resident Manager at Baros Maldives?

HZ: As the Resident Manager, my primary focus is on ensuring that our guests have an exceptional experience during their stay with us. This includes overseeing all departments and ensuring that everything is running smoothly, from the guest rooms to the restaurants and activities. I also work closely under the guidance from the General Manager and the team to identify areas for improvement and implement changes to enhance the overall guest experience.

MI: It sounds like a very hands-on and demanding role. What do you enjoy most about your job?

HZ: I love the sense of accomplishment I feel when I see our guests leaving with smiles on their faces, knowing that we have played a small part in creating their dream holiday. I also enjoy working with my team and helping them grow in their careers. It’s extremely rewarding to see them succeed and reach their goals.

MI: That’s wonderful. And what challenges do you face in your role as Resident Manager?

HZ: One of the biggest challenges is balancing the needs of our guests with the needs of the business. We are always striving to provide the best possible experience for our guests, but we also need to ensure that we are operating efficiently and effectively. Another challenge is staying up-to-date with industry trends and finding new ways to improve the guest experience. Maldives is widely recognised as a top tourist destination, and resorts are constantly working to improve their products and services in order to stay competitive. It is important for resorts to continuously strive for excellence and stay up-to-date with industry trends in order to provide the best possible experience for guests. It’s a constant learning process and requires a lot of hard work and dedication.

MI: Those certainly sound like challenges. What advice do you have for young hoteliers who are looking to build their careers in the industry?

HZ: My advice to young hoteliers would be to always be willing to learn and grow. The hospitality industry is constantly evolving, so it’s important to stay up-to-date on industry trends and be open to new ideas. I also recommend gaining experience in various departments and roles within the resort or hotel, as this will give you a well-rounded understanding of how the business operates and allow you to better understand the needs of guests. Additionally, always strive to provide excellent service and go above and beyond for your guests. The hospitality industry is all about creating lasting memories and making a positive impact on the lives of others, and this should be at the forefront of everything you do.

MI: Is there anything you would like to add?

HZ: I would just like to say that I am grateful for the opportunities I have had in my career and for the support of my team and management at Baros Maldives. I am excited to continue growing and learning in this industry and making a positive impact on the lives of our guests.