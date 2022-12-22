THE OZEN COLLECTION hosts partners retreat in Champagne region of France

THE OZEN COLLECTION and Mr and Mrs Charbaut of the Guy Charbaut Champagne House hosted a one-of-a-kind retreat from 16 to 17 December for three senior partners in the Champagne region of France.

Quintessential Champagne lifestyle came alive through a stay at the family home of Mr and Mrs Charbaut. Cellar visits, masterclasses, tastings, gastronomy, and charming nights in the heart of a world heritage site added to the memorable experience.

Salil Panigrahi, the Managing Director of Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts, and Stephane Laguette, the Chief Commercial Officer, personally invited the partners. On the invitee list were Tom Chamber, the Managing Director of Hummingbird Travel, and James Robertson, the Regional Destination Manager of Scott Dunn. THE OZEN COLLECTION was also represented by the Director of Wine, Nicolas Laguette.

THE OZEN COLLECTION creates timeless sanctuaries that exude tranquillity and inspiration. An abundance of sophisticated experiences seamlessly blended with a grand sense of space and design, tailored wellness journeys and an enriching culture set apart the brand’s two resorts in the Maldives.

OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, the first resort under this brand, opened in July 2016. THE OZEN COLLECTION’s success story continues in the Maldives with the addition of OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, launched in December 2020.

THE OZEN COLLECTION recently announced plans to expand its portfolio with two new properties, OZEN MANSION KOLKATA in India and OZEN PRIVÉ ATHIRI GILI in Maldives. The new additions will bring distinctive, unique concepts to the portfolio – be it an elegantly lavish interlude amidst the old-world charms of Kolkata or a sustainable, secluded sojourn in the Maldives.