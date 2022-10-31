Let your imagination soar this festive season with ‘Around the World’ festive celebration at Vakkaru Maldives

Experience a festive holiday season surrounded by snow-white sands and countless shades of shimmering blue at Vakkaru Maldives. This year the world is your oyster as the timeless sanctuary gears up to take you on a whirlwind adventure, “Around The World”.

Spanning Asia, Europe, the Middle East and everywhere in between, the journey allows you to reconnect and celebrate with family and friends. Share unforgettable experiences together, from festive cocktails and gourmet cuisine to ocean adventures and the spectacular New Year countdown.

From bespoke menus, wine journeys, and private dinners to kids’ talent shows, sports tournaments and bespoke wellness programmes, this island paradise has something to get everyone of all ages into the festive spirit. Special culinary events include a Lobster and Champagne Dinner, Marakkesh Night, Robatayaki Dinner, and South African and Australian wine tastings. Those looking to make wellness resolutions for the new year can sign up for the daily yoga and meditation sessions with the resident yoga teacher. Additionally, there are workshops on coconut oil, head & shoulder massages, and the Secret of Healthy Living by Siddhalepa Ayurveda with Dr Kalani Perera.

Complementing your festive getaway is an engaging programme of leisure activities, including training by Tipsarevic Luxury Tennis, rejuvenating spa experiences, and calming yoga and meditation sessions. Explore beyond our resort’s white sand borders and explore Baa Atoll’s unique marine environment with Splash and our resident marine biologist. Additionally, superb entertainment with dazzling fire and light art shows, dance troupes, live bands and DJ performances make this year-end a festive season to remember.

Those looking to make health-related resolutions for the new year can book a consultation with Domingos Folgado, a visiting award-winning wellness practitioner, therapist, acupuncture expert and qualified personal trainer from Portugal. This will be the third time Folgado will visit the timeless sanctuary to motivate guests to change their lifestyle and improve their overall wellbeing.

Young islanders have not been overlooked. Activities for them include the Young Ambassador of the Ocean workshop – a bespoke programme for kids and teens designed by recent visiting expert, Oliver Steeds, which inspire a love for the sea and coral reef, and a passion for protecting it. There is also plenty of fun things to do including Kids Tennis Clinic by Tipsarevic Luxury Tennis, chocolate mixology, Little Masterchef, Santa Parade, Movies Under the stars and Beach Olympics. In addition, older kids and families can participate in football matches, padel tennis fun, beach obstacle race, tennis tournament and more.

The festivities kick off on 24 December with evening cocktails followed by a sumptuous Christmas Eve Gala buffet dinner featuring live cooking stations with specialities from around the globe, a live band, DJ and entertainers. On Christmas Day, meet and greet Santa Claus and enjoy plenty of fun games for the whole family, with prizes and giveaways to add extra festive cheer. In the afternoon, the main pool is transformed into a tropical oasis with pool games, signature cocktails from the pop-up bar and a groovy soundtrack from DJ Leila.

On New Year’s Eve, Vakkaru invites all guests to travel the globe in one fantastic night with our ‘Around the World’ Gala Dinner and party by the beach. Starting with a selection of signature cocktails at Isoletta Beach, then usher the new year amid some of the world’s most famous landmarks as you enjoy culinary delights from Japan, India, Italy, Egypt and more. Funky entertainers and live acts keep the party grooving until the clock strikes 12 and the sky lights up with a spectacular fireworks display. Start 2023 in style with our fun pool party featuring DJ Leila, exciting pool games and your favourite cocktails to toast yet another smashing year.

Speaking about the festive calendar, General Manager Iain McCormack said, “This year, we want our guests to be swept up in the joyous spirit of the season as our private island sanctuary is transformed into a tropical wonderland celebrating our ‘Around the World’ theme. The team has worked hard to create exceptional, immersive experiences for all ages. Every last detail has been taken care of so our guests can relax and enjoy their time with those who matter most.”

To experience the most cherishable time of the year at Vakkaru Maldives, guests can book the resort’s Festive Getaway Early Booker which includes up to 25% discount on luxury accommodation and daily breakfast. The offer is available to book until 22 December 2022, applicable for a minimum stay of 5 nights and stay period from 23 December 2022 till 11 January 2023.

For reservations and general information,visit vakkarumaldives.com or contact reservations@vakkarumaldives.com.