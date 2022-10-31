Singapore’s Revolver goes to W Maldives for two-day grill-off

This November, W Maldives presents a special collaboration with Revolver, the feted open-fire grill restaurant from Singapore that laces Indian cooking sensibilities with international flair and top-notch ingredients. The collaboration incorporates the core concept of FIRE and Revolver – elevated culinary techniques through flame & grill – enhanced by the charm of a dreamy bucket-list destination along the shores of the Indian Ocean.

Spread over two days, this series of events will include an exclusive Catch & Dine + Cook-off at W Maldives’ very own castaway island, Gaathafushi, on 11 November 2022. That morning, chefs from W Maldives and Revolver will go on a Big-Game Fishing Trip followed by a lunch at Gaathafushi which would be a cook-off between Revolver and W Maldives style. Limited slots are available for this exclusive experience on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Another highlight of the collaboration is a showcase dinner at FIRE on 12 November 2022, presenting an exclusive 5-course menu curated together by the chefs at Revolver and W Maldives in inimitable setting, under a starlit sky and sand beneath your feet. Chef Saurabh Udinia from Revolver will showcase his menu using ingredients such as Maldivian rock lobster, and other local fresh catch cooked and presented in Revolver style; while W Maldives’ Head Pastry Chef, Jess, will showcase a lavish spiced up lava cake with W made coconut ice cream inspired by the essence of Revolver. Open to all guests of the resort, this one-of-a-kind dinner is priced at USD185++ per person, with an additional USD85++ for a liquid pairing.

Speaking on this unique collaboration, General Manager of W Maldives, Idu Ribeiro said, “At W Hotels Worldwide we are always looking to elevate our B&F offerings. With Revolver’s bold flavours and the concept of flame & grill at FIRE, this collaboration is a perfect match. It also highlights the variety and quality of exquisite dining options that we can offer guests even on a “sandbank” in the middle of the ocean.”

One of India’s most promising culinary talents, Chef Saurabh Udinia is a master of balancing flavour and fire. His passion for the grill has given rise to a cuisine that is boldly flavoured, refined and progressive. Saurabh’s constant quest for growth, evolution and creativity are fuel for Revolver’s exciting, constantly changing menus.

Speaking on this unique collaboration, Chef Saurabh said, “Fire is an essential element in all that we do at Revolver. Collaborating with FIRE at W Maldives, in its idyllic beach setting, will take the cooking and dining experience up a notch for our diners and our team. I am looking forward to us working together to elevate the concept of food grilled over an open fire with the use of spices and excellent seasonal produce.”

Located a 25-minute seaplane ride from Male, W Maldives is a private island playground for those seeking exclusivity and appreciation of a luxury lifestyle brand. The island features 77 private escapes and suites: 27 on the beach and 50 over water. W Maldives boasts an overwater specialty restaurant FISH®; an all-day dining venue KITCHEN®; FIRE®, a barbecue restaurant on the beach; sunset and pool bar SIP®; WET® pool bar and deck; and Maldivian pop-up café KADA.

Marriott International Hotel

Follow the resort on Instagram at @wmaldives for more.