Centara offers sizzling Maldives promotion with exclusive Winter Escape Flash Sale

Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, is offering travellers the chance to experience paradise at Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives with remarkable savings of 40%, and a further 15% on top discount for CentaraThe1 members, during the “Winter Escape Flash Sale”. Act fast as this limited time offer only runs from 10 – 24 October 2022, and is valid for stays from 11 October – 22 December 2022.

Surrounded by the blue ocean of the South Ari Atoll and adorned with distinctive timbered walkways and colonial-style buildings, Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives is a barefoot paradise with a palm-fringed beach and shimmering lagoon.

An ideal hideaway for couples and honeymooners, as well as a fun-filled destination for families, accommodation at this exquisite property combines island charm with modern sophistication. The resort features 112 spacious overwater villas and beach suites with gorgeous ocean views. In addition to its luxurious design and pristine natural surroundings, Centara offers extraordinary culinary experiences at its six on-site bars and restaurants.

Guests looking to book their dream island escape can save up to 40% during the Winter Escape Flash Sale period, which runs from 10 – 24 October 2022 and is valid for stays from 11 October – 22 December 2022. CentaraThe1 members are eligible for an additional 15% discount, while non-members can sign up for free at https://centara1card.com/signup to take advantage of these exciting privileges.