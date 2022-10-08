Kurumba Maldives receives President’s Tourism Gold Award

Kurumba Maldives is the proud recipient of the President’s Tourism Gold Award, for the Outstanding Contributions to the Development of Tourism in the Maldives.

This award was presented to the resort by President Ibrahim Solih, at the Golden Year Gala Evening, which took place on October 3rd, at Kurumba Maldives.

This evening marked the culmination of a week of festivities, organised by the Ministry of Tourism, in order to commemorate the Golden Jubilee of tourism in the Maldives.

Kurumba Maldives as well celebrated its 50th anniversary on this same day, and as the country’s very first resort, this iconic resort is honoured to receive this special recognition and looks forward to continuing to set the benchmark for heartfelt hospitality in the region.

Situated in the North Malé Atoll, merely 10 minutes speedboat from both the capital and Malé International Airport, Kurumba is a 5-star resort that peerlessly blends the heritage of the Maldives with contemporary luxuries.

On arrival, mere minutes from the airport, guests are greeted with the staples the Maldives are renowned for, a tropical sanctuary of powder soft sands and the azure waters of the Indian Ocean; but it’s the charm of Kurumba that sets this island apart from others.

An idyllic home away from home for both couples and families, Kurumba’s pathways through lush foliage and stunning gardens of frangipani, hibiscus and bougainvillea lead to a myriad of private villas steps from the shoreline.