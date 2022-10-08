The Nautilus Maldives recognised in Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards as top Indian Ocean resort

Condé Nast Traveler just announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards, with The Nautilus Maldives recognised among the top resorts in the Indian Ocean.

The Readers’ Choice Awards celebrate the world’s top hotels, resorts, cities, countries, islands, spas, trains, airlines, airports, cruises, and more. More than 240,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to provide a full snapshot of the top places they enjoyed this year and can’t wait to return to next. The Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry.

“We are especially proud and honoured to receive this important award as it is voted on by the readers of Condé Nast Traveler, many of whom are our valued guests. It is a beautiful recognition for the hard work and dedication of The Nautilus team, who maintained our highest standards of hospitality excellence even during the most challenging times in the last year. What makes us especially proud is that we have received the award for the third consecutive year, which shows that with The Nautilus’s unique concept, outstanding quality, and generosity, we are able to delight our guests again and again,” says Andre Miethig, General Manager of The Nautilus Maldives.

The 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler’s website at cntraveler.com/rca and celebrated in the November issue.

To start crafting your bespoke ultra-luxury experience at The Nautilus, visit https://www.thenautilusmaldives.com/offers or contact us directly via hello@thenautilusmaldives.com or +960 660 00 00.