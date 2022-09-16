Amilla Maldives set to chill, thrill, fulfil with Autumn ‘Festival of Life’

As summer gives way to the season of abundance and remembrance, the Maldives’ most inclusive island, Amilla Maldives Resort and Residences invites guests to connect with themselves and the earth, give thanks, and nourish body and mind with its ‘Festival of Life’.

From Diwali (24 October) to Thanksgiving Day (24 November), the island’s month-long festivities venerate the common threads of gratitude, remembrance, and the interrelation of light and dark that connect Autumn’s key calendar dates.

The eclectic programme includes guest appearances and world-class entertainment from British radio presenters and DJs, Pandora and Tom Green; Cambridge-born culinary mastermind Luke French, Chef Director of Kelham Island eatery and Michelin-recognised restaurant, JÖRO; and award-winning comedy magician Yang Wei.

The programme aims to illuminate and inspire as well as entertain and indulge, with Sustainability Day (26 October), World Vegan Day (1 November) and World Kindness Day (13 November) given equal prominence alongside the more traditional autumn festivals of Diwali, Hallowe’en and Thanksgiving.

One of the UK’s most recognisable radio presenters, Heart FM’s Pandora Christie, will be on-island to spin the tunes during Diwali, and take on KISS FM counterpart Tom Green in an epic Hallowe’en DJ battle.

Tom will also provide the musical fireworks on Guy Fawkes night, as well as hosting a “red carpet” interview and a special Amilla edition of his Dangerous Dinners podcast.

A big advocate for animal rights, Pandora will also host the resort’s Sustainability Day activities – including a fundraising event for a local cat charity.

A host of multi-talented performers will dazzle and delight guests throughout the Festival of Life, from Yang Wei’s unique blend of comedy, magic and fire-eating to acrobatics with Anna and LED shows and fire dancing by Ivan. Chef Luke French will host a series of special gastronomic events from 13-23 October, as well as participating in the private island resort’s Maldivian Food Festival on 16 October.