Maldives begins marketing campaign with leading Indonesian OTA Traveloka

Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC / Visit Maldives) has initiated a digital marketing campaign with Indonesia’s leading online travel agency, Traveloka.

This campaign aims to maintain destination presence and promote the Maldives as a leading destination of choice in the Southeast Asian market. The campaign will be conducted from 25th August for a duration of 03 months.

Traveloka is Indonesia’s leading online travel agency- a unicorn company with a strong presence in the wider Southeast Asian market and Australian market. The Traveloka app has been downloaded over 60 million times and the platform boasts over 40 million monthly active users. The agency connects with over 150 airlines, covering a total of 200,000 domestic and international flight routes. Through this campaign, digital ads will be advertised on Traveloka’s Facebook, Instagram, and Google and a digital banner will be showcased on Traveloka’s In-App homepage feed. A landing page showcasing the beauty of the Maldives, push notifications, and an incentive coupon will also be given out during the campaign. Traveloka will also publish digital articles highlighting the Maldives as a leading destination, along with publishing one video.

Through this campaign, MMPRC will market the destination as one of the safest choices for tourists, highlighting the unique geography of our scattered islands which provide ultimate privacy and security. It will also help MMPRC to promote tourism products – resorts, hotels, guesthouses, liveaboards – and the unique experiences available for tourists in the destination. Under this campaign, MMPRC will be able to provide the latest information about the destination and its travel guidelines to the travel trade and tourists from the SEA market.

As of 17th August 2022, Maldives welcomed a total of 1,028,467 travellers. Out of which, 22,181 are from the SEA market. MMPRC has been holding several activities targeting this market, including joint marketing campaigns with major stakeholders, outdoor advertising campaigns, participation in fairs, hosting webinars, E-Learning programs and other events. Many such activities are in the pipeline for this market for this year as well, including joint marketing campaigns, participation in fairs and exhibitions and roadshows.

MMPRC carried out 260 different marketing activities in 22 global markets last year, including fairs, roadshows, familiarisation trips, marketing campaigns, webinars, and interviews. The greatest testament to the success of these activities came late last year, as the Maldives secured the title of ‘World’s Leading Destination’ (among several other accolades) at the 2021 World Travel Awards, globally recognised as the hallmark of industry excellence. This is the second consecutive year that the Maldives had successfully earned this prestigious title, a shining testimony of the trust placed in the ‘magic of Maldivian hospitality’ by travellers from all over the globe.