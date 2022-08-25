Top 3 experiences for adventure lovers at W Maldives

Guests to W Maldives are in for the adventure of a lifetime with a host of experiences inspired by the island and its local environment. The luxury resort is an island playground where one can disconnect and participate in once-in-a-lifetime experiences for an unforgettable escape.

Below are three of the most thrilling activities to try while at W Maldives.

Explore one of the best and largest house reefs in Maldives

Set upon one of Maldives’ most beautiful house reefs, the area surrounding W Maldives is home to diverse species of marine life waiting to be explored. Guests can snorkel in the crystal blue waters and swim alongside sea animals like reef sharks and turtles. For a unique underwater activity, the Fluo Night Experience allows one to admire the spectacular sights and mesmerizing colors of the reef’s inhabitants and see them glow like neon lights for a truly magical experience. Those with an interest in the underwater world have the option of joining the island’s resident Marine Biologist on a half-day Bio Adventure Expedition to discover the secrets of the glorious Maldivian reefs.

Have an ultimate castaway experience at Gaathafushi private island

A Short distance away from the main resort is W Maldives’ own private island, Gaathafushi. The secluded tropical island can be transformed into the perfect setting for any type of special occasion, be it a birthday, anniversary, proposal, an intimate wedding, or even a group party. Surrounded by the calm turquoise waters, the Gaathafushi island experience is ideal for those seeking exclusivity for a short while. In addition to celebrations on the island, this ultimate castaway experience can also be reserved for a barefoot BBQ lunch, relaxing sunset cocktails, or a romantic dinner under the stars.

Sunset cruise on ESCAPE Yacht

For a more intimate adventure, friends and family can set sail aboard W Maldives’ own private yacht, ESCAPE. The luxury two-cabin motorsailer can be chartered for day excursions or overnight trips, allowing guests to embark on private dive trips to Whale Shark sighting points or to catch a glimpse of dolphins. Couples seeking a truly intimate dining experience have the option of booking a sunset dinner whilst on the yacht, with breath-taking vistas of the Indian Ocean as backdrop, making it an ideal setting to pop the question.

For further information and bookings, visit: www.marriott.com/w-maldives