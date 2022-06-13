It’s everything wellness at these four Marriott Bonvoy Resorts in Maldives

To mark the anniversary of Global Wellness Day (GWD) – a day dedicated to living well and to honouring choices that cultivate health in all its forms, these four resorts from the Marriott Bonvoy Portfolio in the Maldives are holding various activations and initiatives with associates and guests.

JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa

JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, located on Vagaru Island, Shaviyani Atoll is a multi-generational resort offering 60 spacious beach and overwater villas with carefully curated interiors for comfort and plenty of space for guests. For Global Wellness Day guests at the resort will be treated to uninterrupted relaxation for seven days starting from 11 June 2022 with their ‘Mindful Journey’ offer at Spa by JW. Those booking a 90-minute Inner Connection treatment can enjoy a complimentary private session with Vishnu, the resort’s wellness instructor allowing them the chance to revitalise with personalised sessions focusing on the guest’s desire, be it yoga or meditation or any specific relaxation technique.

The week-long celebration will commence with a Run by JW on 11 June during which guests of all ages are invited to join a race starting from Spa by JW until the end of the island, followed by refreshing healthy beverages and energising bars to power up for a fun-filled day. The winner of the marathon will receive a complimentary 50-minute Ultimate Aromatherapy Experience and an upgrade to a luxurious Deluxe Treatment Room equipped with its own personal plunge pool, a steam room, and ice room for a truly indulgent pampering session.

The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort

With wellness at the core of its positioning, to celebrate the occasion of #GlobalWellnessDay, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, situated on the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in Baa Atoll, has scheduled a number of activities throughout the day including an Outdoor Boot Camp led by Estalitaa Pinto, the resort’s Fitness Instructor which would involve a 30 minutes workout with different activities, such as body weight workouts, sprints around the palm trees and other fun exercises.

The resort also has an exciting Aqua Zumba session planned for its wellness enthusiasts. To prep or soothe the muscles before or after physical activity, the resort recommends guests to experience the Deep Tissue uplifting massage at Heavenly Spa by Westin which helps to warm and relax the muscles and improve range of motion. Enjoy before physical activity to prevent injuries and after to help the speedy recovery of strained muscles. The resort also offers an Eat Well Menu packed with thoughtful options that keep guests fuelled and focused on feeling their best.

W Maldives

W Maldives, located in North Ari Atoll, has planned a series of activities for its guests for them to experience the #DETOXRETOXREPEAT lifestyle, whether they chose to go all in detox or full on retox, or balance them both. A sunrise swim in the ocean is the unique experience they’re offering this Wellness Day, followed by a HIIT session to get the heart racing while a spa massage lesson is scheduled for the ones who are interested to know more about detox techniques. A game of beach volley will ensure the day ends on a fun note.

Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa

Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, located in North Male Atoll, has a one-of-a-kind outdoor gym, Coco Fit, and have planned a cross-fit training session for their guests this Global Wellness Day. Additionally they also have a Lagoon Zumba Dance scheduled at the beach and a special spa offer for the day where guests can create their own spa experience by selecting 3 treatments between a massage (50 mins), scrub (25 mins), body wrap (25 mins) and an express facial (25 mins) at Shine Spa for SheratonTM, located on its very own private island.