JOALI Maldives donates to Raa Dhuvaafaru

Located on the island of Muravandhoo in the unspoilt Raa Atoll, JOALI Maldives donates $30,000 and two eight-seater buggies worth $14,900 to the Raa Dhuvaafaru Council. JOALI Maldives believes that this latest donation will help support the neighbouring communities. Dhuvaafaru is the most populous island in Raa Atoll with over 5,000 inhabitants, including over 2,500 women, some of whom are currently employed at JOALI Maldives.

“At JOALI Maldives, we are all deeply committed to active involvement in supporting the communities in Raa Atoll. We continue to work together with the local communities, supporting in different areas of need and focusing particularly on remote islands here in Raa Atoll,” says Enver Arslan, General Manager at JOALI Maldives.

JOALI Maldives is proud of the meaningful community and environmental changes that the resort has been able to create since its inception in 2018. The immersive-art resort holistically ingrains social and environmental responsibility through its deep-rooted ‘Joy of Caring’ CSR strategy which focuses on four key CSR aspects including:

‘Joy of Preserving’ – promoting environmental initiatives on the island

‘Joy of Supporting’, which fosters community engagement within Raa atoll

‘Joy of Empowering’, supporting gender equality and women empowerment

‘Joy of Conserving’, which focuses on driving operational sustainability

JOALI Maldives has always been dedicated to supporting the local communities in Raa Atoll, with the resort being particularly passionate in advocating female empowerment. In December 2021, JOALI was delighted to donate funds to support three Women’s Development Committees in the Raa Atoll; Raa Innamaadhoo WDC, Raa Maakurathu WDC and Raa Rasmaadhoo WDC. The funds will help to support community development and female empowerment projects in these islands and will reach over 3,000 residents.

In January 2022, JOALI Maldives also made a donation to three Non-Governmental Organisations working in the Maldives including Women In Tech Maldives with funds raised as part of a collaborative art project. The organisation is using the funds to inspire, empower and celebrate women in science and technology, including an initiative to teach coding skills to school students.

JOALI Maldives is the country's first and only immersive art resort, located on the island of Muravandhoo in the unspoilt Raa Atoll just 45 minutes away from Male by private seaplane. Launched in late 2018, JOALI Maldives truly embodies the joys of life that are woven through its focus on art and sustainable luxury, gastronomy, family and wellbeing. JOALI Maldives stands out from the crowd of luxury resorts in the region with its focus on the human story and nature, preserving and protecting the place that the team love the most by shining the spotlight on sustainability. JOALI Maldives' experiential works of art and dynamic design, including a Manta Ray Treehouse and underwater coral reef sculpture, all reflect the beauty of nature with sustainability at their core.