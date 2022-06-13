JEN Maldives Malè by Shangri-La celebrates Global Wellness Day

Inspiring thoughtful choices for a better life, JEN Maldives Malè by Shangri-La started the International celebration of wellness with a host of early morning power walk around the capital city of Maldives to commemorate Global Wellness Day on 11th June 2022.

This year’s GWD theme, Think Magenta was chosen as the past two years have been so grey and bleak, and needed a bit of colour in our lives through positive thinking.

The power walk began at 6.00am from hotel main entrance. It featured a brief tour of the outskirt of Male’ city with fresh sea breeze and early morning positive rays the walk allowed the participants to connect with nature which has unlimited benefits for both physical and psychological wellbeing as the nature is mesmerising and it has the power of healing and recharge. The walk unveiled areas like the local fish market, Male city port area, Rasfannu Beach, Swimming track to Artificial beach which the in-house guests was amazed to explore, the power walk was of a total of one and half hour which was around the smallest capital city in the world.

The guests and hotel staffs were introduced to a healthy breakfast after the walk featuring fresh ingredients and curated tasting of healthy drinks. It was a fun filled energised morning for all the participants.

Brice Lunot, the General Manager of JEN Maldives Malè by Shangri-La, find early morning and late afternoon walks around the city as one of the most useful and fulfilling ones, both physically and mentally. He says, “it is no secret that physical activities release endorphins in our brains the hormones that makes us feel good. A refreshing walk / run gives a health boost to my body and a very therapeutic feeling to my soul at the same time”.

Global wellness day is a day dedicated to living week, holding free of charge and experiential wellness events that inspire people to try living smarter and living well. The purpose of the day is to recognise the value of our lives, to pause and think, to be free of the stress of everyday life, to bring nations together over a common mission and to spread the message that wellness is more than a luxury- it’s a necessity.