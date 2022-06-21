Start the day in style at Kuramathi Maldives

Savour delicious food in equally unparalleled views in Kuramathi. Paradise stays are even more alluring as Kuramathi serves a unique island experience by debuting the floating breakfast.

Live in the moment of this trendy dining concept and snap some memories as you begin the day tucking in gourmet delights in the privacy of your villa’s private pool matched with serene vistas of the Indian Ocean.

Choose between a Continental or Vegetarian spread comprising a tasty selection of rejuvenating juices and smoothies, coffee or tea, yoghurt, freshly baked pastries, a plateful of cheeses and charcuteries, fresh fruits, and flavourful main dishes.

This special in-villa dining service is offered as a set for two people at USD 190 ++ and is available for villas with pools only.

Wake up to tropical vibes in Kuramathi and don’t miss out on this one-of-a-kind morning experience.

Kuramathi is one of the first resorts to open in the Maldives and is part of Universal Resorts of Universal Enterprises Private Ltd, a 100% Maldivian owned company, and the pioneers of tourism in the Maldives.

Situated in Rasdhoo Atoll archipelago, Kuramathi Maldives is 1.8 km in length and tapers to a pristine stretch of white sandbank, lending a dramatic quality to the idyllic surroundings of turquoise lagoons, tropical jungle and flora. Catering to all budgets, 12 distinct choices of villas are on offer, ranging from the individual Beach Villas to the idyllic Water Villas with Pool.

Dining options are diverse with many restaurants, bars and great-value all-inclusive packages, topped off with Maldivian service – welcoming, genuine and friendly. There is something for everyone on this paradisiacal haven that embodies Maldives in a natural setting.