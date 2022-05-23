Lily Beach again crowned ‘Best of the Best’ All-Inclusive Resort in Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards

Lily Beach continues to prove it is the ‘best of the best’ for a safe, stress-free, and unforgettable vacation. Due to the favourable reviews by guests themselves, the pioneer of All-Inclusive Resorts in the Maldives has yet again won the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice 2022 ‘Best of the Best’ Award in the All-Inclusive category. As a result of its commitment to offering an unparalleled and consistent guest experience, as demonstrated by its ‘Platinum All-Inclusive’ plan, Lily Beach has been awarded by Tripadvisor the honour of being deemed the 13th Best of the Best All-Inclusive Resort in the World and 3rd Best of the Best All-Inclusive Resort in Asia.

Since 2002, the Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards are given to venues that consistently receive exceptional reviews over a 12-month period and are ranked in the top 1% of properties. Nestled among its luxury industry peers, Lily Beach is honoured to receive this award, which is the highest recognition given by reputed platform Tripadvisor.

As their Group Director of Sales & Marketing Desislav Gospodinov attests: “We are delighted and grateful to our guests for allowing us this outstanding recognition. Since the beginning, Lily Beach has been a leading provider of all-inclusive experiences, and with our Platinum All-Inclusive plan we go a step further, by including a selection of complimentary excursions together with our premium food and drinks as part of the offering. However, the key ingredient of our success is our associates who go above and beyond to ensure that our guests’ stay to be as memorable as possible.”

Not only does Lily Beach offer a great selection of premium liquors, alongside a wide selection of food and drinks, but it goes the extra stretch to entertain guests with leisure and sporting activities, and daily evening entertainment. From live bands to Balinese dance, there is always something happening at the resort to surprise or inspire a smile. Not only that, this destination which is a short scenic seaplane ride away from the airport is also located in a prime area perfect for Whale Shark sightings as well.

Of late the resort has been stepping up its game in offering a higher value all-inclusive offering to their guests by having guest practitioners visit the resort such as Guinness World Record Holder in Football Freestyle – Marcel Gurk who visited the resort during Easter to teach guests of all ages the wonder and fun of learning new football skills and upcoming Wellness Festival happening next month in tandem with the Global Wellness Day where multiple Wellness Practitioners will be at the resort to offer their services for guests to have novel wellness experiences while in the Maldives.

Lily Beach Resort & Spa is a luxury five-star all-inclusive resort located on Huvahendhoo Island in South Ari Atoll, just a short 25-minute flight by seaplane from the capital Malé and Velana International Airport. This proximity, as well as the reputation of its legendary Platinum All-Inclusive plan, make it a sought-after destination in an area renowned for its spectacular natural beauty.

Since its establishment, the resort has strived to offer a truly memorable vacation experience for families and couples alike, with staff taking pride in exceeding all expectations. With its warm and unpretentious luxury hospitality, it promotes the feeling of being part of the resort family – a home away from home in the paradise of the Maldives. Lily Beach invites you to experience what the ‘Best of the Best’ has to offer for yourself – the delectable food, detailed service, and secluded and safe luxury at Lily Beach Resort & Spa await you, where you may come as a stranger but will surely leave as a friend!