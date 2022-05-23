LUX* South Ari Atoll awarded South Asia’s most sustainable wedding resort

Thanks to its innovative and restorative approach to celebrations, the luxury resort in the Maldives was recognised by the LUXlife Global Wedding Awards.

Launched in 2016 and now returning for the sixth consecutive year, LUXlife 2022 Global Wedding Awards aims to join the finest businesses across the wedding industry, from wedding planners and stunning venues to high-end caterers and bespoke stationers.

Regarded as South Asia’s Most Sustainable Wedding Resort, LUX* South Ari Atoll brings together wanderlusters from all over the world for moments and experiences that will last a lifetime, helping people Celebrate Life. With a stunning tropical backdrop, the island is an ideal place for a wedding, vows renewal or a honeymoon trip, and this luxurious island knows how to craft a day one will never forget. From flower petal showers to bodu beru drummers and sand bank candelight dinners, the possibilities of personalisation are lavish and endless.

LUX* South Ari Atoll not only aims to touch hearts of its guests but also improve lives of people around the world. Say ‘I Do’ in Paradise — it’s everything and more that guests can dream of at no additional cost to nature. Ensuring the co-existence of low-impact destination weddings and luxury, the wedding catalogue features three fresh themes — Wanderlust, Boho and Tropical Paradise, while highlighting chic sustainable hallmarks as part of its fabric. While all offered wedding themes unique in their own ways, they all have one common aspect – care for the planet. The resort is very proud of promoting its Zero Waste Weddings, as part of its latest sustainability proposal. LUX* South Ari Atoll will make sure happy couples can celebrate their special day worry-free of the impact on the beautiful Maldivian nature.

While the team does not compromise on guest’s wedding expectations, they still believe in taking care of the environment and giving back to the community. Purchasing a wedding package also funds the education of an underprivileged child and a visit to the children’s shelter during a stay can be organised. The couple can also choose to support the ocean and help to restore local marine ecosystem by adopting a coral frame. The resident Marine Biologist will be happy to share regular updates on the growing baby corals.

To ensure that everything about the special day is truly that – special – LUX* gives its full attention, dedication and commitment to each couple who has booked their wedding at the resort. Rather than hosting multiple occasions in one day, the resort has a policy of only one wedding per day on the island.

