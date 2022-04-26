Coco Collection launches Coral Reef Gardener Competition

Coco Collection has announced they are on the lookout for a green fingered intern to take up the position of ‘Coral Reef Gardener’ and work alongside their in-house Marine Educator.

The Maldives is home to some of the most enchanting and diverse coral reefs in the world, yet these marine ecosystems are suffering at the hands of climate change; including increasing sea temperatures and subsequent coral bleaching, ocean acidification, sea-level rise and changing rainfall patterns. Protection and regeneration of these reefs is imperative as they play a fundamental role in providing aquatic habitats, food provisions and wider shoreline protection – something which Coco Collection has been working to conserve for a number of years.

The lucky winner will be flown out to the luxurious Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu resort, where they will take up their three-week placement in September, assisting the Marine Educator on managing and fostering coral growth in the surrounding house reefs. Maintaining and restoring coral is vital for marine conservation and aquatic life as a whole, and the intern will support the team in their replanting schemes to strengthen these vital ecosystems. From developing coral around man-made frames and planting coral through to fish identification within the reefs and working with neighbouring local islands on their coral reef regeneration programmes – this role is ideal for the eco and marine enthusiast.

When not in the water, the lucky intern will also have down time to enjoy their stunning Indian Ocean surroundings and will be gifted with some of the fantastic experiences available to guests of the resort, such as a sunset cruise or spa treatment.

“The Maldives faces increasing environmental and social challenges as its popularity grows and we all have a part to play in ensuring that the beautiful, but fragile ecosystems remain intact,” says Rosalie Bailie, Marine Educator at Coco Collection.

“Sustainability has always been at the heart of what we do at Coco Collection from on-island use of sustainable alternatives, to our tree planting programmes and our long standing partnership with the Olive Ridley Project – we know we have a duty to protect this unique ecosystem for the immediate and future generations. We hope our new intern will reflect this ethos and we are looking forward to receiving applications for this fantastic opportunity to come join the team and continue their eco mission.”

To be in with a chance of securing this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, applicants must submit a link to a 2-3-minute video and a 500-word cover letter explaining why they think they would be a good fit for the role. Applicants do not need to have previous experience, but they must be over the age of 18 years, be a competent open water swimmer and keen to gain experience in this field.

Applications will open on 22nd April 2022 at 12 noon Maldives time via www.cococollection.com and the competition will close on 12th May 2022 at 12 noon Maldives Time. Coco Collection will then create a shortlist of candidates before selecting the final winner on 2nd June 2022.