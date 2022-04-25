Basketball legend Lebron James holidays at Four Seasons Private Island in Maldives

Lakers ‘King James’ Lebron James is living his best life right now on the shore of Maldives with his wife.

The player was seen drinking and dancing facing the blue sea. He is recovering from an ankle injury while playing the Pelicans in March. He and some other players being on the bench, his team Lakers did not qualify for the next playoffs this season.

The basketball legend is holidaying at Four Seasons Four Seasons Private Island Maldives at Voavah.

For an escape like no other, the two hectare (five acre) Four Seasons Private Island Maldives at Voavah, Baa Atoll accommodates a single group of up to 22 guests in the world’s first private island UNESCO Biosphere hideaway. With its own villas, Beach House, swimming pools, dive school, water sport centre, Ocean of Consciousness Spa, 19-metre (62-foot) yacht and dedicated team of staff, Voavah offers the ultimate in style, serenity and seclusion for limitless island living.

Nicknamed “King James”, he is widely considered one of the greatest players of all time and is often compared to Michael Jordan in debates over the greatest basketball player ever.

James has won four NBA championships, four NBA MVP awards, four NBA Finals MVP awards, three All-Star MVP awards, and two Olympic gold medals. James has scored the most points in the playoffs, the second most career points, and has the seventh most career assists.

He has been selected an NBA All-Star 18 times, to the All-NBA Team a record 17 times, and to the NBA All-Defensive First Team five times. He has competed in 10 NBA Finals, the third most all time, including eight consecutively between 2011 and 2018. In 2021, James was selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team.