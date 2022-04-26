Amilla Maldives partners with exclusive Small Luxury Hotels of the World

Amilla Maldives Resort and Residences is delighted to announce it has joined Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH). The prestigious SLH group has an ‘anti-chain, anti-same’ ethos; seeking out partner hotels that champion an independent spirit and attract independent-minded travellers. As such, Amilla Maldives Resort is a perfect match, being a standalone boutique hotel with a strong, playful character and a commitment to continual improvements, sustainability and ongoing evolution.

Conscious travel is another cornerstone of SLH, and Amilla again shines in this area. As one of the few Maldivian-owned and operated luxury resorts in the Maldives, Amilla strives to celebrate and uplift Maldivian talent, such as local artists and musicians, and to work with local suppliers such as fishermen and agricultural smallholdings where possible.

This commitment extends to the natural world surrounding as well. Amilla Maldives is set within the Baa Atoll UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve, and the resort has committed to helping to regenerate corals in the area with the help of its resident marine biologist, to reduce energy waste and to recycle as much refuse as possible, as part of its conservation and environmental efforts. This ties in well with Small Luxury Hotels of the World’s new standards for conscious travel, which include expectations for sustainability.

Amilla’s Sustainability and Wellness Mentor, Victoria Kruse, said: SLH is such an incredible mark of quality, it adds a degree of credibility to Amilla, It supports the dwindling array of small privately owned properties around the world that are fighting to remain independent and offer unique experiences for guests looking for something outside the cookie cutter experience. We are incredibly proud to be accepted into the elite group of hotels that make up this organisation and look forward welcoming SLH’s Invited guests to our Naturally Lush island.

Amilla is one of only five high-end resorts in the Maldives to grace SLH’s curated list of partner hotels.

Amilla Maldives also recently consolidated its commitment to sustainability by becoming officially Silver EarthCheck certified. This is a rigorous independent environmental benchmarking assessment for the global travel and tourism industry.



For more information email stay@amilla.com.