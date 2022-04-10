Mӧvenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives announces Easter programme

Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives has announced a line-up of exciting events for Easter between 15-24 April. Guests can expect fun-filled activities for the whole family such as zumba, yoga, face painting, water gun fights, under-the-stars cinema, cooking classes, sand sculpture competition, egg hunting and many more. Families can also escape to a cast away island located just minutes from the resort. Kayaking, BBQ picnic, snorkelling around the pristine lagoon or jetski experiences await.

The Magical Sunday (17 & 24 April) will start from the sunrise yoga on the spa jetty with rebalancing your body, mind and soul for a fresh start of the day. Later, everybody is invited for the Easter Gala Breakfast at ONU Marché, the beachfront market-style restaurant with an atmospheric bamboo roof.

Specialties on the buffet menu include BBQ glazed lamb ribs, smoked salmon with pancake roll, summer vegetable ratatouille, roasted chicken roulade, oven gratin butter fish and more. Over at the Easter bakery section, diners will get to indulge in delicious pastries such as raisins tress bread, traditional hot cross buns, cherry tomatoes focaccia, brioche roll and more. A host of delectable desserts including Easter rabbit cookies on vanilla sable, Easter eggs and chocolate rabbits, warm chocolate fudge pudding, banana almond tart and fudge walnut brownies will be available at the dessert station.

Easter is not complete without the Easter Bunny and chocolate eggs. In the afternoon, get ready for the most eggs-quisite activity on Easter day! The Little Birds Club team will invite all the little ones to hunt for the colourful Easter eggs hidden around the beach. Win a special prize if you find the Kuredhivaru egg.

For fun and fitness enthusiasts, there will be a special Family Games session on the beach during which families can show off their skills and tricks to win great prizes during the event.

For bookings, please visit the website or contact Reservations by email Resort.Kuredhivaru.Reservations@movenpick.com or phone +960 656 3000.