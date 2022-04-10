Mohamed Ashraf becomes first Maldivian to head intl chain hotel in Maldives

Jumeirah Maldives has appointed Mohamed Ashraf as its General Manager, making him the first Maldivian to head a resort in Maldives operated by an international hotel chain.

Ashraf joins Jumeirah Maldives from The Nautilus Maldives where he had served as the General Manager since April 2019.

After finishing a BTEC Diploma in Tourism Management in 1999, Ashraf joined local hotel group AAA Hotels & Resorts as a marketing executive. He later moved to Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts and worked his way up to become a front desk manager.

Following his posting with Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts, Ashraf worked as the Resort Manager at several resorts operated by world-renowned Thai hospitality group Minor Hotels including Anantara Veli Maldives Resort and Niyama Private Islands Maldives.

Jumeirah Maldives, an all-villa luxury resort tucked away in the crystalline turquoise waters of the North Male Atoll, is easily reachable by speedboat or seaplane from Male Airport. Its idyllic location offers privacy for romantic getaways, a blissful island retreat for friends and family and experiences to suit the more active traveller.

Jumeirah Maldives offers 67 beach and over-water villas in one-, two- and three-bedroom configurations, all assuring stunning panoramic views of the Indian Ocean. Starting from 171sqm, the resort’s villas are among the most spacious in the North Male Atoll.