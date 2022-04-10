Egg-citing Easter at Villa Hotels

This Easter, Villa Hotels & Resorts have put together an array of egg-cellent Easter programs packed with exhilarating experiences and one-of-a-kind activities at each of the award-winning Maldives resorts designed to amaze and delight guests of all ages.

Embrace endless fun and adventures at Sun Island Resort & Spa, Paradise Island Resort & Spa and Royal Island Resort. Specialising in crafting once-in-a-lifetime experiences tailored for families and couples alike, the Villa resorts have prepared exhilarating adventures and activities across each island.

Easter celebrations kick off at Sun Island Resort & Spa on the 11th of April in the idyllic setting for playful adventure, rare experiences, and culinary journeys. The resort invites guests to enjoy unrivalled celebrations in spectacular settings as the island transforms into Easter bunny themed playground. Highlights include kids cooking classes, Easter bunny themed fashion shows, egg soccer at the main pool, a unique bunny race and the classic Easter egg hunt with treasures to be discovered in the resorts Magical Garden. Young ones are encouraged to get creative with their culinary skills in a variety of cooking events aimed to ignite their imagination, including the young Master Chef competition and arts and crafts activities with freedom to decorate giant Easter eggs in their own style.

Easter Sunday takes on the form of an egg-citing all day bonanza with aqua activities at the main swimming pool including egg hunting and a range of active water activities. After a dose of water fun, guests will head to the Easter Magical Garden for all-time favourite games including egg and spoon race, sack race, piñata, musical chairs and much more. Everyone is invited to join the fun and celebrate life under sundrenched blue skies. Discover a taste of island life with a street feast beach BBQ of fresh and locally sourced seafood and Maldivian delicacies to round up the magical Easter fun. Reconnecting families and nature, Sun Island’s Easter celebrations are sure to turn egg-citing moments into precious memories to cherish for a lifetime.

Sun Island Resort & Spa, located in South Ari Atoll near the South Ari Marine Protected Area (SAMPA) is set on one of the Maldives largest islands measuring an impressive 1.6KM offering guests an abundance of freedom and unprecedented privacy to reconnect with nature surrounded by the azure waters of the Indian Ocean. The eco-luxury resort boasts a lush tropical environment with extensive botanical gardens and tranquil spaces for families to explore.

For more information, visit www.villahotels.com/easter