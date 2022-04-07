Dusit Thani Maldives announces exciting Easter programme featuring Michelin-Starred Chef Vreni Giger

For the spring holiday season, Dusit Thani Maldives will transform into an Easter wonderland, hosting an array of special events. Among the highlights is a visit from Chef Vreni Giger of Hotel Rigiblick in Zurich, who’ll present her unique produce forward cuisine at events from 12 to 17 April 2022.

The first woman to be named Gault Millau Chef of the Year Switzerland in 2003, Vreni made a name for herself at Jägerhof in St. Gallen, where she was awarded 17 points by the Gault & Millau Restaurant Guide for 13 years in a row. Since she took the helm of Rigiblick at Sorell Hotel, the restaurant has been awarded a coveted Michelin star.

A farmer’s daughter, Chef Vreni has advocated for biodynamic ingredients her entire career. Her food philosophy focuses on seasonal organic products from selected regional producers and the use of as many home-grown herbs as possible.

At Dusit Thani Maldives, food-lovers will delight in the chance to learn some of Chef Vreni’s secrets as her Easter residency kicks off with a cooking class on 13 April. Those who prefer simply to savour are invited to take a seat at Sea Grill on Tuesday 12 or Saturday 16 April for a spectacular oceanside dinner, paired with artfully selected wines. On Easter Sunday, Chef Vreni will be concocting some special surprise dishes for Jazz Breakfast at The Market and dinner at Sea Grill.

Meanwhile, more wonders await guests with a carefully curated programme of events and activities running throughout the holiday. Award-winning Thai restaurant Benjarong will celebrate Thai New Year on Wednesday 13 April with a water ceremony, street food and family fun. The Mysterious Maldivian Magician will take to the stage at Sand Bar on Easter Sunday for a spectacular show, and Moonlit Movies will hit the silver screen on Monday 18 April for a chance to come together under the stars.

Every day is filled with wonder at Baan Sanook, where younger guests will find adventures and activities, including egg hunts, bubble parties and pizza making. For the aquatically orientated, Ocean Dive Centre is the starting point for endless marine excursions, including turtle safaris, dolphin cruises, and rock snorkelling. Devarana Wellness offers opportunities for connection and introspection with sandbank yoga, sound baths, and couple’s massage.