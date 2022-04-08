Kandima Maldives brings school spring break tropical vacay for family

And it’s time yet again for an oh-so kool tropical vacation! Thinking of where to go with your family for this school spring break then look no further! Kandima Maldives is the ultimate lifestyle destination for all, offering memorable experiences for a fun filled vacation of a lifetime. Rated as one of the most experiential Maldivian lifestyle holiday destination by many, explore this 3-km long lifestyle desi(nation) with the Kandima Adventure Package for a truly unforgettable stay.

Welcome to the family lifestyle destination nested for your individual lifestyle. Enjoy endless itineraries of fun from group cooking classes, family art sessions at the KULA Art studio, relaxed chill-out swims in one of the longest infinity pools in the Maldives at the Breeze Pool Bar or join a sunset family yoga session at the beach. Get your family oh-so entertained! Gather up for an enchanting movie night under the stars, groove to kool DJ’s or bands all evening or simply enjoy a relaxing wellness session at the esKape Spa while your little ones enjoy a host of complimentary activities at our action-packed kids club‘ Kandiland, one of the largest in the Maldives.

Want to explore the oh-so vibrant underwater kingdom teeming with marine life or indulge in some adrenaline packed watersports activities? Then, Aquaholics, is just the perfect place for you! Here, you can unlock adventure experiences from diving, snorkelling, kayaking to parasailing and even a scuba bubble maker starter course for the newbies! You name it and Kandima has it covered!

Is your belly grumbling for some oh-so yummy food after all these sun-splashed fun? Choose from 10 dining options, with 3 A La Carte restaurants with exquisite food which will make the pickiest eaters gobble down their plate.From Mediterranean, grilled to perfections delicacies, Asian fusion, and a huge selection of international cuisine, you will travel around the world of gastronomic flavours with each spoonful!This game-changing resort is definitely an affordable lifestyle desti(nation) that reimagines every part of your holiday.

Our Kandima Adventure Package is made just for you.Book our special offer this spring break and receive the best rates and a host of other book direct benefits for your K’adventure! Here’s what’s included in our Sweet Deal!

FLAVOUR OR ZEST – Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner at all-you can-eat buffet with live cooking stations

Unlimited juice, soft drinks, water, tea&coffee during mealtime

Complimentary daily snorkelling trips (not guided) to the house reef

Complimentary daily scheduled yoga and fitness programmes

Complimentary daily kids club activities

Complimentary use of tennis, beach volley and football arena

Daily evening entertainment at Breeze bar (live music/DJ)

Weekly beach games and pool parties at Breeze or Beach Club

Are you ready to unleash the fun at your kind of place? Then wait no further! Visit our website www.kandima.com to book your ultimate ultra-kool spring break!