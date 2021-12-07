Kandima Maldives to transform into a spectacular Imaginarium for guests

Kicking off this December, Kandima Maldives will transform into a spectacular Imaginarium for guests. Kandima, the game changing resort with a passion on being #anythingbutordinary is fulfilling everyone’s wildest dreams.

Kandima presents the very kool festive theme ‘Imaginarium’ for all its guests this season. A place devoted to imagination, this festive season has been designed to stimulate the senses and ignite guests’ creative fantasies yet again.

With a two-week long schedule of activities, performances and imagination infused art installations, guests at Kandima Maldives will be endlessly entertained, whether it’s the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party, DELI Of illusions, Kocktail Making masterclasses, Resin art exhibition, Gingerbread House Decorating or Island Scavenger Hunts and not to forget the legendary Kula Run, there’s something for every imaginative traveller.

Whether you are a family, a couple or just a solo traveller, Kandima is the place to be this festive season!

A Kandima Christmas

Everyone’s invited to take part in Kandima’s Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on the 22nd of December. Kandima’s Breeze Beach will be transformed into a tree lighting extravaganza, with decorations, creative tropical lights, and singing Christmas carols.

On Christmas Day itself, forget the city grotto and line up for a photoshoot with Santa! With an in-house photographer to capture memories, everyone can put down their screens and have a wonderful time relishing the stunning Maldivian sunsets against the backdrop of the festivities.

For the Christmas day buffet, expect delicious menus serving classic Christmas dishes with a Maldivian twist. Fresh seafood and accompanying imaginative cocktails and bubblies will whet your appetite with live music to enjoy whilst dining. Try five imaginative and wonderful chocolate flavours specially curated by the Kandima pastry chefs all available to be picked at Kandima’s kool food retail outlets.

Endless entertainment

From incredible bands such as the high-octane group Nothing but Hits to globally renowned DJs such as Tanya Vie and famous children’s entertainer Marvel, Kandima has music and dancing to everyone’s taste from day to night to mark your perfect Maldivian festive holiday. With 10 unique dining choices, from restaurants and bars, Kandima is the best place to keep the party going.

The oh-so-kool resort will be throwing a festive bash on Christmas Eve before Christmas day but the party doesn’t stop there day next brings on a retro party before a big adult’s only white party hosted at the islands forbidden bar on the 28th, but don’t let the name fool you, nothing is forbidden at Kandima! Every generation has been thought of, with pool parties, guest football matches, kids crab hunts and karaoke at the island so parents can enjoy themselves without worrying about the kids.

The big entertainment kicks off with the official launch of the Imaginarium soon after Christmas where the islands transform into the new world of fantasies! From the Kula Run to the entertaining art illustrations to the super kool entertainment with fireworks to bring in the New Years! Maritime imaginers and adrenaline chasers will be delighted to discover a calendar of paddle board races, water volleyball, night snorkelling, dolphin cruises and diving with Santa during the period of imaginarium festivities!

Arts, crafts, K’reativity

The Imaginarium theme will see the anything but ordinary Kandima’s DELI transformed into a ‘DELI Of Illusions’ where guests will have the chance to experience the entertaining illusionary illustrations while they sip their kool-coffee’s and get creative at the nearby spaces with a Tattoo Parlour, resin art painting, Kocktail creation masterclasses or just a wellness filled vacation at the resorts esKape Spa to relax your imaginative soul.

The guests are also invited to join Kadima’s resident artist for painting sessions and unleashing creativity at the Kula art studio at Kandima. Located at the edge of a natural lake with a special ecosystem also boasting of the Aroma Café with a view, take a moment of peace to marvel at the work of talented local artists and their inspiring.

And for anyone looking to keep fit during the festivities, join the endless sports activities including football matches for the guests. Getting even more imaginative, everyone is invited to take part in the KULA Colour Run, an epic trail that sees guests run through clouds of colour as they explore one of the Maldives’ longest stretches of beach.

A new year like no other

Welcome 2022 with tasty treats at the 2 expansive all-day diners Zest, Flavour and other fine dining restaurants, offing a worldly New Year’s Eve selection.

Think of a world of choices, from the freshest seafood to the choicest of meats or the Asian delicacies to the mouth-watering delicious desserts – there is something for everyone’s palate.

After dinner, guests are invited to party the night away on the white sandy beach for a night with live entertainment and oh-so bedazzling fireworks display, a NYE that will be for the books, an unforgettable night of fun fit for the imagination, but in the real world.

The day after, guests can sooth aching heads with an indulgent New Year brunch, an intimate floating breakfast or lunch in your private villa, plan a castaway island experience for the couple /family or simply soak up the sun discovering the incredible reefs around the island.

With great accommodation options for every type of traveller and enough space to discover something new each day, Kandima is the fail-safe recipe for escapism this winter.

After months of stunted summer plans, it’s the perfect time to start a tropical tradition of Christmas in paradise or the Imaginarium New Year’s to give you that rush. Equipped with all the couple or family feels of a yearend holiday in the middle of the blue azure but none of the winter blues, guests find their imaginations ignited at Kandima this Christmas.