Enjoy dazzling Diwali at Soneva’s Maldives resorts

Soneva is lighting up this year’s Diwali celebrations with an unforgettable programme at its award-winning Maldives resorts.

At Soneva Fushi in the Baa Atoll and Soneva Jani in the Noonu Atoll, the exceptional holiday line-up is designed to delight guests of all ages – with one-of-a-kind dining experiences, acclaimed guest chefs, Diwali activities and so much more.

With remote locations, surrounded by the beauty of nature, both idyllic island resorts are easily accessed from Velani International Airport and Maafaru International Airport, just a short flight from India’s main travel hubs, followed by a scenic journey by seaplane or speedboat.

Considered one of the ‘coolest people in food and drink’, Chef Asma Khan is the culinary talent behind London’s celebrated Darjeeling Express – named by the Michelin Guide as one of the British Isles’ finest Indian restaurants.

Also, an award-winning cookbook author and star of Netflix’s Chef’s Table series, Chef Khan will be cooking at Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani from October 30 to November 7.

Chef Vicky Ratnani, known as the ‘Gastronaut’, will be showing off his culinary flair at Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani from October 30 to November 14.

Born and bred in Mumbai, he has conceptualised some of the world’s best-known restaurants, as well as teaching at the prestigious White Star Chefs training school on the QE2.

At Soneva Fushi, guests can indulge in an exquisite Thali Dinner at Down to Earth by Ravi, with the talented team of chefs preparing an exceptional menu of dishes that celebrate India’s rich culinary heritage, accompanied by the traditional sounds of a live tabla performance.

There’s also a Diwali Indian Market Buffet Dinner, with a mouth-watering array of live cooking stations showcasing the finest Indian cuisine.

At The Den, the largest dedicated children’s zone in South Asia, younger guests can take part in fun and creative Diwali activities, with special arts and crafts sessions for Rangoli art, hand-made diyas, mandala t-shirts and learning how to cook tasty milk sweets.

Guests can also unwind with morning sun salutation Yoga at Turtle Beach, try their hand at glassblowing alongside visiting artist Trine Drivsholm, or join a fascinating Table Talk with local fisherman Rocket to learn the secrets of life on the Indian Ocean.

At Soneva Jani, Chef Senthil will host a delectable Indian Thali Experience at So Imaginative – seating just 20 guests, this stunning private dining room has views over the resort’s sparkling private lagoon.

Guests can also explore the heavens with the resident astronomer during a Celestial Dinner at So Starstruck, the Maldives’ only over-water observatory, or enjoy live entertainment as they make their choice from the cooking stations at Down to Earth.

At The Den, children can learn the latest Bollywood dance moves, try their hand at Rangoli art or Diwali card making, or join the sail away, followed by a scrumptious picnic with Diwali colour fun.

For those looking to unwind, there’s morning Yoga with Kamal, as well as sessions with visiting Wellness Specialists, including renowned neuromuscular expert Stephen Kirwin, holistic therapist Roger J. Moore, and master fitness trainer Johnny Owen.

Guests can truly make the most of their stay with the Sunset and Slides offer, which is valid throughout the Diwali holiday period at both Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani.

The offer includes a 20 percent reduction on rates for selected villas, daily breakfast, and a daily USD 250 resort credit that can be redeemed against dining, resort experiences and spa therapies.

