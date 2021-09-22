Radisson Blu Resort Maldives makes dream wedding come true

Radisson Blu Resort Maldives is making dream weddings come true for couples who seek an extraordinary setting to exchange their eternal vows.

Curated to create the most romantic experience, the resort’s heart-shaped overwater villa formation is the iconic feature that symbolises the celebration of love.

Whether the day that’s true for the couple is just for two, or an intimate ceremony with the closest friends and family, to an extended gathering, the resort promises ideal venues for all occasions.

For a festive bridal party, our Presidential Water Villa provides a spectacular space with its two levels of indoor and alfresco, its three bedrooms, private pool, gym and massage room, all overlooking the ocean.

The bride and groom can prepare for their big day at the overwater Blu Spa, where our professional therapists deliver a wide range of pampering massages, beauty treatments, facials, manicures, pedicures, hairdressing, and make-up services.

The beach on the island guarantees the ultimate background for a tropical wedding with glamorous sunset views, ideal for any party size.

Couples can also enhance their wedding with a rehearsal dinner beneath the star-lit sky or host a chic cocktail party at Eats & Beats, the beach club-inspired pool bar.

The pavilion at the Hanhaarafushi – Adult Island will captivate those searching for a quixotic setting for an elopement for two with its beauty and simplicity.

The event hall, Cleo’s, is an elegant venue for a wedding ceremony or reception for up to 50 guests. Appearing to float above the crystal clear water of the lagoon with glass walls framing the panoramic view, while the elevated ceilings and pyramidal skylight let the natural light bathe the room.

Part of the Radisson Hotel Group, Radisson Blu Resort Maldives is nestled in the South Ari Atoll, only 105km from Male’s Velana International Airport.

This private island retreat features 128 beachfront or overwater pool villas with up to three bedrooms, seven restaurants and bars, diving and water sports, an overwater spa, yoga pavilion, fitness centre, sports court, games room, kids’ club and a glass-walled Event Hall.

This makes the resort an ideal setting for all types of holiday, from family vacations and couples’ breaks to weddings and honeymoons.

Let our specialists create a magical memory and take care of every detail, including photography, menus, floating breakfast, couple tree-planting, Boduberu performance and traditional flower girls, and much more. For enquiries, please visit www.radissonhotels.com/en-us/hotels/radisson-blu-resort-maldives, email info.maldives@radisson.com or call +960 6681818.