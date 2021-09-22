Jaw-dropping islands of Maldives to be featured on Travel Weekly Asia

Visit Maldives has commenced a campaign with Travel Weekly Asia to promote Maldives as a leading safe haven destination and to showcase products and experiences offered in the Maldives to the travel trade community in South East Asia.

Held from September 2021 until January 2022, the campaign ultimately aims to position Maldives as the most preferred destination of choice for SEA travelers.

Travel Weekly Asia is the largest B2B marketing solutions and information provider serving all segments of the travel industry. The reputable company reaches 25,000 inbound and outbound travel agents.

Under the campaign, Travel Weekly Asia will publish content showcasing the Maldives’ broad range of accommodation offerings highlighting resorts, guesthouses, liveaboards and hotels. Additionally, content on food, culture, and experiences unique to the Maldives will be featured as well.

Furthermore, a video billboard showcasing the jaw-dropping scenery of the Maldives will be featured on the TWA website four times a week, and a full page advertisement will be published in the October issue of TWA’s e-magazine with an accompanying editorial feature of Maldives. The content under this campaign is estimated to reach over 159,887 members of the travel trade community.

This 5-month long campaign will help maintain constant destination presence, inspire travelers, provide updated news on the destination to the travel trade and create awareness about the activities that can be enjoyed by Muslim travellers, family and luxury travellers, which aligns with our strategy for the South East Asia market.

Over the years, Maldives has seen a steady growth in terms of tourist arrivals from the Southeast Asian region, making it a promising market with great fight connectivity to the Maldives. In 2019 Maldives welcomed over 87,636 tourists from the Southeast Asian market.

Despite travel restrictions, Visit Maldives is promoting the destination in the Southeast Asian market to ensure that Maldives remain as a top of the mind destination among travellers and to ensure that Maldives is the most preferred destination for Southeast Asian travellers once borders reopen for leisure travel and travel restrictions are lifted.

Visit Maldives has conducted several campaigns targeting the Southeast Asian market to ensure Maldives remains the top of the mind destination. Visit Maldives have taken part in Travel Meet Asia – South East Asia, Travel Meet Asia – MICE & Corporate, Antavaya Virtual Travel Fair, IMM Asia Virtual and a Destination Maldives Webinar with the High Commission of Maldives in Singapore & NATAS.

In addition, Visit Maldives have conducted promotional activities with Travel+Leisure, ‘Have, Halal, Will Travel’, and TripZilla to promote Maldives among SEA travellers with a focus on Muslim travellers.

An upcoming activity for the market includes the Maldives E-Learning Program For South East Asia with the aim of educating SEA travel agents and operators.