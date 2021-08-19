Mӧvenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives launches castaway experiences on desert island

Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives launches cast away experiences on the desert island of Dheefram located just five minutes by speedboat from the resort.

Guests can now reserve their own ‘Robinson Crusoe’ experience by having the island all to themselves.

Indulge in tropical serenity while exploring the surrounding lagoon or hang out under the shade of the palm trees or specially set umbrellas and bean bags.

Relax like never before while enjoying dishes from the luxury BBQ menu featuring tuna sashimi, blinis with caviar, grilled lobster. MB7* wagyu steak, grilled local fish, scallops, Mövenpick ice cream and Valrhona chocolate delice.

The picnic packages include two options:

Primary menu ($4,000++ per couple): Unlimited non-alcoholic beverages of your choice

Luxury menu ($5,000++ per couple): One bottle of Moët Chandon Champagne One bottle of white or red wine 24 bottles of mixed beer Unlimited non-alcoholic beverages



Additional person $1,000++. Advance (48 hours) booking is required. Duration: Four hours. The prices are subject to 10 per cent Service Charge and 12 per cent GST.

Guests are provided with snorkelling equipment, music speakers and a mobile phone to reach the Mövenpick team in case of emergency.

The private island can also be booked for other special occasions such as proposals, birthday celebrations and other group activities.