Coke, food & football made special in Maldives by Coca-Cola

Kicking off yet another exciting football season in the Maldives, Coca-Cola launches a fun-filled consumer promotion for football fans who stand a chance to win smart phones, TV sets & many more. Maldives is known for its passion for football and now fans can stay at home and still win these exciting prizes from Coca-Cola.

The Coca-Cola ‘Coke, Food and Football consumer promotion will be valid from 15th August to 30th September 2021. To participate, one has to SMS the unique code under the special Golden Cap of their Coca-Cola bottles to 2626 in the Maldives. If the code is chosen in the lucky draw, the consumer needs to present the Golden Cap and claim the prize.

The prizes on offer are: 20 premier smartphones and 25, 50” inch TVs, 45 limited edition, Coke branded mini glass door refrigerators (given daily) and 225 branded merchandises. Consumers can take part in the promotion by purchasing the 300ml, 500ml, 1.25-liter & 2-liter PET bottles of Coca-Cola.

Pankaj Sinha, Managing Director for Coca-Cola in the Maldives said, “Coca-Cola and Football go hand in hand. We are proud to bring this new food & football related campaign to help consumers in the Maldives stay safe at home and watch their favorite football heroes, while sipping Coke with food to win valuable prizes. Maldivians are extremely passionate about football and can now win exciting prizes as Coca-Cola shares in their passion as well.”

Coca-Cola is one of the world’s most famous and best-loved brands and has been refreshing the world for 135 years. The Coca-Cola Company, through its bottling partner, Male Aerated Water Company Pvt Ltd., has introduced a range of hydrating and delicious beverages to Maldives. The Coca-Cola brand has also sought to brighten consumers’ lives through a variety of engaging projects and activities.

Staying at home has never been this rewarding! Now football fans can gather with friends and family, watch the Premier League football matches whilst enjoying Coke, sharing snacks and stand the chance of winning many fabulous prizes!